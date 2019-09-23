News18 iReel Awards: दिल्ली क्राइम और मिर्जापुर की धूम, पंकज त्रिपाठी बने बेस्ट एक्टर
आईरील अवॉर्ड्स 2019 का हो रहा है भव्य आयोजन
न्यूज 18 आईरील अवार्ड्स (News18 iReel Awards) नाइट सोमवार को बड़े धूम-धाम से आयोजित हो रही है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: September 23, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
यहां देखें आईरील अवॉर्ड्स का पूरा आयोजन
ये रही News18 iReel Awards के विजेताओं की लिस्टबेस्ट ड्रामा ( News18 iReel Best Drama): दिल्ली क्राइम (Delhi crime)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Show (Drama) goes to "Delhi Crime".
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट कॉमेडी ( News18 iReel Best Comedy): लिटिल थिंग्स 2 (Little things 2)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Show (Comedy) goes to "Little Things 2"
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/cu4JB35Fmz
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट एक्टर-मेल (News18 iReel Best Actor, Male -Drama): पंकज त्रिपाठी, मिर्जापुर (Pankaj Tripathi / Mirzapur)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Actor (Drama) goes to @TripathiiPankaj for "Mirzapur" - male category.
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/Pw7hTS1fIR
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट एक्टर-फीमेल (News18 iReel Best Actor, Female (Drama): शेफाली शाह, दिल्ली क्राइम (Shefali shah / Delhi crime)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Actor (Drama) goes to @ShefaliShah_ for "Delhi Crime" - female category
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/wxUi9Iii4m
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट एक्टर- मेल कॉमेडी (News18 iReel Best Actor, Male (Comedy): अमोल पराशर, ट्रिपलिंग 2 (Amol Parashar / Tripling 2)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Actor (Comedy) goes to @amolparashar for "Tripling 2" - male category
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/heePjnGzbf
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट एक्टर फीमेल कॉमेडी ( News18 iReel Best Actor, Female -Comedy): मिथिला पालकर (Mithila Palkar / little things 2)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Actor (Comedy) goes to @mipalkar for "Little Things 2" - female category
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/gpyjqCLD1z
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर-मेल (News18 iReel Best Supporting Actor -Male): दिव्यांशु शर्मा, मिर्जापुर ( Divyendu Sharma /Mirzapur)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Supporting Actor (male) goes to @divyenndu for "Mirzapur"
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/hD47RfIDK0
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर- फीमेल (News18 iReel Best Supporting Actor -Female): अम्रुता सुभाष (Amruta Shubhash / sacred games 2)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Supporting Actor (female) goes to Amruta Shubhash for "Sacred Games 2"
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/SotvaeFkSj
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट राइटिंग- ड्रामा (News18 iReel Best Writing -Drama): रिची मेहता (Richie Mehta / Delhi crime)
The gala night is on. Keep watching #iREELAwards2019.
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट राइटिंग- कॉमेडी News18 iReel Best Writing (Comedy): निखिल विजय, गुल्लक (Nikhil Vijay / Gulak)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Writing (Comedy) goes to Nikhil Vijay for "Gullak".
Follow live updates here: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/MgHxqjGKBl
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट म्यूजिक (News18 iReel Best Music): आलोकनंदा दासगुप्ता, सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 (Alokananda dasgupta / sacred games 2)
Stree superstar @Aparshakti at #iREELAwards2019.
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
बेस्ट नॉन फिक्शन (News18 iReel Best Non Fiction Show): कौमिस्तान सीजन 2 (Comicstaan season 2)
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Non-Fiction Show goes to "Comicstaan season 2".
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
ब्रेकआउट आर्टिस्ट (News18 iReel Breakout Artiste) - राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte)
Stunning ladies at the red carpet, @SurveenChawla and @radhika_apte at #iReelAwards2019.
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Breakthrough Artiste of the year goes to @radhika_apte
Follow updates: https://t.co/2WwPFrKX7x pic.twitter.com/GKFyv2tdGd
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2019
