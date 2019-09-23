News18 iReel Awards: दिल्ली क्राइम और मिर्जापुर की धूम, पंकज त्रिपाठी बने बेस्ट एक्टर



#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Supporting Actor (female) goes to Amruta Shubhash for "Sacred Games 2"

#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Writing (Comedy) goes to Nikhil Vijay for "Gullak".

#iReelAwards2019 - The award for Best Non-Fiction Show goes to "Comicstaan season 2". pic.twitter.com/wpa5IdclDS

#iReelAwards2019 - The award for the Best Breakthrough Artiste of the year goes to @radhika_apte

न्यूज 18 आईरील अवार्ड्स (News18 iReel Awards) नाइट सोमवार को बड़े धूम-धाम से आयोजित हो रही है. इंटरनेट जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म पर दुनिया भर को प्रभावित कर रहीं वेब सीरीज और वेब-शो की दुनिया में इस अवॉर्ड का विशेष महत्व है, क्योंकि अभी देश में वेब-सीरीज पर आधारित अवॉर्ड नाइट्स की परंपरा नहीं है. लेकिन इस नई विधा से लोगों का असल में मनोरंजन करने वालों के लिए न्यूज 18 आईरील अवॉर्ड खास भूमिका है.यहां देखें आईरील अवॉर्ड्स का पूरा आयोजनदिल्ली क्राइम (Delhi crime)लिटिल थिंग्स 2 (Little things 2)पंकज त्रिपाठी, मिर्जापुर (Pankaj Tripathi / Mirzapur)शेफाली शाह, दिल्ली क्राइम (Shefali shah / Delhi crime)अमोल पराशर, ट्रिपलिंग 2 (Amol Parashar / Tripling 2)मिथ‌िला पालकर (Mithila Palkar / little things 2)दिव्यांशु शर्मा, मिर्जापुर ( Divyendu Sharma /Mirzapur)अम्रुता सुभाष (Amruta Shubhash / sacred games 2)रिची मेहता (Richie Mehta / Delhi crime)निखिल विजय, गुल्लक (Nikhil Vijay / Gulak)आलोकनंदा दासगुप्ता, सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 (Alokananda dasgupta / sacred games 2)कौम‌िस्तान सीजन 2 (Comicstaan season 2)राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte)