होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

News18 iReel Awards: दिल्ली क्राइम और मिर्जापुर की धूम, पंकज त्रिपाठी बने बेस्ट एक्टर

News18Hindi
Updated: September 23, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
News18 iReel Awards: दिल्ली क्राइम और मिर्जापुर की धूम, पंकज त्रिपाठी बने बेस्ट एक्टर
आईरील अवॉर्ड्स 2019 का हो रहा है भव्य आयोजन

न्यूज 18 आईरील अवार्ड्स (News18 iReel Awards) नाइट सोमवार को बड़े धूम-धाम से आयोजित हो रही है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: September 23, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. न्यूज 18 आईरील अवार्ड्स (News18 iReel Awards) नाइट सोमवार को बड़े धूम-धाम से आयोजित हो रही है. इंटरनेट जैसे प्लेटफॉर्म पर दुनिया भर को प्रभावित कर रहीं वेब सीरीज और वेब-शो की दुनिया में इस अवॉर्ड का विशेष महत्व है, क्योंकि अभी देश में वेब-सीरीज पर आधारित अवॉर्ड नाइट्स की परंपरा नहीं है. लेकिन इस नई विधा से लोगों का असल में मनोरंजन करने वालों के लिए न्यूज 18 आईरील अवॉर्ड खास भूमिका है.

यहां देखें आईरील अवॉर्ड्स का पूरा आयोजन


ये रही News18 iReel Awards के विजेताओं की लिस्ट

बेस्ट ड्रामा ( News18 iReel Best Drama): दिल्ली क्राइम (Delhi crime)



बेस्ट कॉमेडी ( News18 iReel Best Comedy): लिटिल थिंग्स 2 (Little things 2)


बेस्ट एक्टर-मेल (News18 iReel Best Actor, Male -Drama): पंकज त्रिपाठी, मिर्जापुर (Pankaj Tripathi / Mirzapur)


बेस्ट एक्टर-फीमेल (News18 iReel Best Actor, Female (Drama): शेफाली शाह, दिल्ली क्राइम (Shefali shah / Delhi crime)



बेस्ट एक्टर- मेल कॉमेडी (News18 iReel Best Actor, Male (Comedy): अमोल पराशर, ट्रिपलिंग 2 (Amol Parashar / Tripling 2)



बेस्ट एक्टर फीमेल कॉमेडी ( News18 iReel Best Actor, Female -Comedy): मिथ‌िला पालकर (Mithila Palkar / little things 2)



बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर-मेल (News18 iReel Best Supporting Actor -Male): दिव्यांशु शर्मा, मिर्जापुर ( Divyendu Sharma /Mirzapur)



बेस्ट सपोर्ट‌िंग एक्टर- फीमेल (News18 iReel Best Supporting Actor -Female): अम्रुता सुभाष (Amruta Shubhash / sacred games 2)


बेस्ट राइटिंग- ड्रामा (News18 iReel Best Writing -Drama): रिची मेहता (Richie Mehta / Delhi crime)



बेस्ट राइटिंग- कॉमेडी News18 iReel Best Writing (Comedy): निखिल विजय, गुल्लक (Nikhil Vijay / Gulak)

बेस्ट म्यूजिक (News18 iReel Best Music): आलोकनंदा दासगुप्ता, सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 (Alokananda dasgupta / sacred games 2)



बेस्ट नॉन फिक्‍शन (News18 iReel Best Non Fiction Show): कौम‌िस्तान सीजन 2 (Comicstaan season 2)


ब्रेकआउट आर्टिस्ट (News18 iReel Breakout Artiste) - राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte)






न्यूज 18 आईरील अवॉर्ड्स के बारे में विस्तार से यहां पढ़ें

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: September 23, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
Loading...
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES