इस फिल्म में अजय देवगन के साथ नजर आएंगीं नोरा फतेही, परिणीति को किया रिप्लेस

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is an upcoming Indian war drama film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash and Ammy Virk is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is based on Indo-Pak war of 1971, where Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Vijay Karnik and his team with the help of local three hundred women reconstructed the IAF airbase. Ajay Devgn is playing squadron leader Vijay Karnik, the then incharge of Bhuj airport, in the film #bhujtheprideofindia #bhuj #madhapar