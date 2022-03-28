Oscars 2022 Update: ऑस्कर में बजा Dune का डंका, यहां देखें विनर्स की LIST

94वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स की शुरुआत रविवार को हो चुकी है और शुरुआत के साथ ही पहले आठ अवॉर्ड्स को डॉल्बी थियेटर में ब्रॉडकास्ट के पूर्व ही दिया गया. डॉल्बी थियेटर शाम 7 बजे पूरी तरह भर चुकी थी. इस साल भी हर साल की तरह ऑस्कर नॉमीनिज के बीच तगड़ा कंपटीशन है. भारत में भी शो की ब्रॉडकास्टिंग शुरू हो चुकी है. इस साल Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड शो होस्ट कर रहे हैं.

पहला अवॉर्ड ड्यून को बेस्ट साउंड के लिए दिया गया है. यह Denis Villeneuve की साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म के लिए पहला अवॉर्ड था. इस फिल्म को सिनेमेटोग्राफी और विजुअल इफेक्ट कैटगरी में अवॉर्ड मिले हैं. यहां देखें विनर की लिस्ट-

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस- सपोर्टिंग रोल

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story- विजेता

Judy Dench – Belfast

Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंग

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – विजेता

House of Gucci

बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी

Dune – विजेता

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल स्कोर

image-8

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

बेस्ट विजुअल इफेक्ट

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

बेस्ट एनिमेटेड शॉर्ट फिल्म

the-windshield-wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – विजेता

बेस्ट एक्टर- सपोर्टिंग रोल

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur – CODA -विजेता

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म

Drive My Car – विजेता

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

डॉक्यूमेंट्री शॉर्ट विषय

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – विजेता

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the Worst

बेस्ट एडेप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले

Sian Heder – Coda

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts – Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

बेस्ट लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट मूवी

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – विजेता

On My Mind

Please Hold

बेस्ट साउंड

Belfast

Dune – विनर

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल सॉन्ग

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Orugitas” – Encanto

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

बेस्ट प्रोड्क्शन डिजाइन

Dune – विनर

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

बेस्ट डायरेक्टिंग

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

बेस्ट फिल्म एडिटिंग

Don’t Look Up

Dune – विनर

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

बेस्ट एक्टर इन लीडिंग रोल

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस इन लीडिंग रोल

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

बेस्च पिक्चर

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

