Oscars 2022 Update: ऑस्कर में बजा Dune का डंका, यहां देखें विनर्स की LIST

94वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स की शुरुआत रविवार को हो चुकी है और शुरुआत के साथ ही पहले आठ अवॉर्ड्स को डॉल्बी थियेटर में ब्रॉडकास्ट के पूर्व ही दिया गया. डॉल्बी थियेटर शाम 7 बजे पूरी तरह भर चुकी थी. इस साल भी हर साल की तरह ऑस्कर नॉमीनिज के बीच तगड़ा कंपटीशन है. भारत में भी शो की ब्रॉडकास्टिंग शुरू हो चुकी है. इस साल Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड शो होस्ट कर रहे हैं.
पहला अवॉर्ड ड्यून को बेस्ट साउंड के लिए दिया गया है. यह Denis Villeneuve की साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म के लिए पहला अवॉर्ड था. इस फिल्म को सिनेमेटोग्राफी और विजुअल इफेक्ट कैटगरी में अवॉर्ड मिले हैं. यहां देखें विनर की लिस्ट-
बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस- सपोर्टिंग रोल
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story- विजेता
Judy Dench – Belfast
Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंग
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – विजेता
House of Gucci
बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी
Dune – विजेता
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल स्कोर
image-8
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
बेस्ट विजुअल इफेक्ट
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
बेस्ट एनिमेटेड शॉर्ट फिल्म
the-windshield-wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper – विजेता
बेस्ट एक्टर- सपोर्टिंग रोल
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur – CODA -विजेता
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म
Drive My Car – विजेता
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
डॉक्यूमेंट्री शॉर्ट विषय
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball – विजेता
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the Worst
बेस्ट एडेप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले
Sian Heder – Coda
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts – Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
बेस्ट लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट मूवी
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – विजेता
On My Mind
Please Hold
बेस्ट साउंड
Belfast
Dune – विनर
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
No Time to Die
बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल सॉन्ग
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Orugitas” – Encanto
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
बेस्ट प्रोड्क्शन डिजाइन
Dune – विनर
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
बेस्ट डायरेक्टिंग
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
बेस्ट फिल्म एडिटिंग
Don’t Look Up
Dune – विनर
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
बेस्ट एक्टर इन लीडिंग रोल
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस इन लीडिंग रोल
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
बेस्च पिक्चर
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
