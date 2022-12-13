‘बेशरम रंग’ पर मचा बवाल, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगाया कॉपी करने का आरोप, पेश किए सबूत

नई दिल्ली- शाहरुख खान (Shahrukh Khan) और दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की फिल्म ‘पठान’ (Pathaan) का पहला गाना ‘बेशरम रंग’ रिलीज हो चुका है. इस गाने ने रिलीज होते साथ ही इन्टरनेट पर तहलका मचा दिया है. इस गाने में शाहरुख खान और दीपिका पादुकोण की केमिस्ट्री देखने लायक है. दीपिक के लुक्स से लेकर डांस मूव्स तक के फैन्स दीवाने हो गए हैं. लेकिन अब इस गाने को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल उठते भी नजर आ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर इस गाने को लेकर लोग दो गुटों में बंट चुके हैं.

शाहरुख खान और दीपिका पादुकोण की अपकमिंग फिल्म के इस गाने पर अलग-अलग गानों से कॉपी करने के आरोप लग रहे हैं. साथ ही सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स अपने आरोपों को साबित करने के लिए सबूत भी पेश कर रहे हैं. किसी के मुताबिक ये गाना फ्रेंच सिंगर जैन के मकेबा से कॉपी किया गया है. तो वहीं दूसरी ओर कुछ लोगों ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि इस गाने के विजुअल दीपिका की ही फिल्म ‘रेस 2’ से लिए गए हैं.

ट्विटर यूजर्स के बीच इस गाने को कॉपी बताने और सबूत पेश करने की मानों जैसे होड़ ही लग गई हो. कई सारे ट्विटर यूजर्स ने असली गाने के साथ ट्वीट कर अपनी बात को साबित करने की पूरी कोशिश की है.

#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain! I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy.

The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable. — Duke‍♂️‍♂️ (@imurugun) December 12, 2022

T :- 6 Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines “Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne” Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016….#BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/VcmvGFKJIq — Tejas Rameshrao Tirukhe (@tejastirukhe) December 12, 2022

The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani

Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic pic.twitter.com/k7p8vdpvez — Haritosh Bhatt (@HaritoshBhatt) December 12, 2022

‘पठान’ अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली है –

शाहरुख खान , दीपिका पादुकोण और जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म ‘पठान’ हिन्दी, तेलुगू और तमिल में रिलीज होने वाली है. ये फिल्म 25 जनवरी को थिएटर में दस्तक देगी. ये शाहरुख की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म है.

