होम /न्यूज /मनोरंजन /'बेशरम रंग' पर मचा बवाल, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगाया कॉपी करने का आरोप, पेश किए सबूत

'बेशरम रंग' पर मचा बवाल, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगाया कॉपी करने का आरोप, पेश किए सबूत

'बेशरम रंग' कल ही रिलीज हुआ है. (फोटो साभार-instagram @iamsrk)

'बेशरम रंग' कल ही रिलीज हुआ है. (फोटो साभार-instagram @iamsrk)

शाहरुख खान (Shahrukh Khan) और दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की फिल्म 'पठान' का पहला गाना रिलीज हो चुका है.

नई दिल्ली- शाहरुख खान (Shahrukh Khan) और दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की फिल्म ‘पठान’  (Pathaan) का पहला गाना ‘बेशरम रंग’ रिलीज हो चुका है. इस गाने ने रिलीज होते साथ ही इन्टरनेट पर तहलका मचा दिया है. इस गाने में शाहरुख खान और दीपिका पादुकोण की केमिस्ट्री देखने लायक है. दीपिक के लुक्स से लेकर डांस मूव्स तक के फैन्स दीवाने हो गए हैं. लेकिन अब इस गाने को लेकर कई तरह के सवाल उठते भी नजर आ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर इस गाने को लेकर लोग दो गुटों में बंट चुके हैं. 

शाहरुख खान और दीपिका पादुकोण की अपकमिंग फिल्म के इस गाने पर अलग-अलग गानों से कॉपी करने के आरोप लग रहे हैं. साथ ही सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स अपने आरोपों को साबित करने के लिए सबूत भी पेश कर रहे हैं. किसी के मुताबिक ये गाना फ्रेंच सिंगर जैन के मकेबा से कॉपी किया गया है. तो वहीं दूसरी ओर कुछ लोगों ने आरोप लगाए हैं कि इस गाने के विजुअल दीपिका की ही फिल्म ‘रेस 2’ से लिए गए हैं. 

ट्विटर यूजर्स के बीच इस गाने को कॉपी बताने और सबूत पेश करने की मानों जैसे होड़ ही लग गई हो. कई सारे ट्विटर यूजर्स ने असली गाने के साथ ट्वीट कर अपनी बात को साबित करने की पूरी कोशिश की है.

‘पठान’ अगले महीने रिलीज होने वाली है –
शाहरुख खान , दीपिका पादुकोण और जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म ‘पठान’ हिन्दी, तेलुगू और तमिल में रिलीज होने वाली है. ये फिल्म 25 जनवरी को थिएटर में दस्तक देगी. ये शाहरुख की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म है.

FIRST PUBLISHED : December 13, 2022, 22:49 IST
