Vivek Oberoi: I don't understand why some people are overreacting like this. Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's 'danda'. pic.twitter.com/aY7cvz4loB

Vivek Oberoi: We are not projecting Modi ji as larger than life, he already is larger than life. We are not projecting him as a hero, he already is a hero,not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. Its an inspirational story which we brought to the screen. pic.twitter.com/kxAmK22UEq