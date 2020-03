प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अमेरिका में अकेले खड़े होकर भारत के लिए बजाई ताली, वायरल हो रहा ये वीडियो

View this post on Instagram



Clapping from Amreeka!! Yaas PeeCee’s not in India but she wasn’t far behind in joining the whole country to thank our health and essential workers ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #priyankachopra #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses