GOOD NEWS: प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीर

Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies