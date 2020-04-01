कोरोना संकट में मदद के लिए फिर आगे आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब इस संस्था को डोनेट की बड़ी रकम...
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने फिर दान किए 75 लाख.
पीएम केयर्स फंड में दान के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) ने एक बार फिर मदद के लिए अपने हाथ आगे बढ़ाए हैं.
- Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
प्रियंका ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट के जरिए इस बात का खुलासा किया है. फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने बताया है कि वह एक कैंपेन लॉन्च करने वाली थीं, जिसमें वह 4 ऐसी महिलाओं की कहानी शेयर करने वाली थीं जिन्होंने काफी स्ट्रगल के बाद अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में सफलता हासिल की, लेकिन अब उन्होंने इस प्लान को कुछ दिनों के लिए टाल दिया है. फिलहाल वह अपने स्तर पर इस महामारी से लड़ रहे कोरोना वीरों की मदद में लगी हैं.
Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. SO, each week I’ll go live with @bonvivspikedseltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for next steps . We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner
प्रियंका ने एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए बताया कि, "हम उन महिलाओं के लिए एक लाख डॉलर दान में दे रहे हैं, जो इस संकट की घड़ी में हर एक मुश्किल से ऊपर उठकर आगे आ रही हैं और समाज की मदद कर रही हैं. अगर आप किसी ऐसी महिला को जानते हैं, जिन्हें हमें सामने लाना चाहिए, तो आप हमारे साथ उनकी कहानी को शेयर करें. चाहे वह सर्विस इंडस्ट्री से हों या बड़ा या छोटा बिजनेस चलाती हों. या सामने से आपदा से संबंधित कार्यों से जुड़ी हो. हम उनका अभिनंदन करना चाहते हैं."
The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, @sagaftra, @iahvofficial, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas
प्रियंका और उनके पति और पॉप स्टार निक जोनस ने इससे पहले पीएम-केयर्स फंड, यूनीसेफ, फिडिंग अमेरिका और गूंज जैसे संगठनों में भी पैसे जमा कराए हैं.
