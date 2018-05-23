रोहिंग्या रिफ्यूजी कैम्प को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा यूनिसेफ की गुडविल एम्बेसडर के तौर पर रोहिंग्या रिफ्यूजी कैम्प गई थीं.
अपनी पोस्ट में प्रियंका ने लिखा, 'यूनिसेफ की एक फील्ड विजिट के तहत मैं अभी दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रिफ्यूजी कैम्प्स में से एक बांग्लादेश के कॉक्स बाजार में हूं. 2017 के मध्य में म्यांमार में जो हुआ. इस हिंसा ने करीब 700,000 रोहिंग्या समुदाय के लोगों को बेघर कर दिया. उन्हें बॉर्डर पार बांग्लादेश में आकर शरण लेनी पड़ी. इनमें 60 प्रतिशत बच्चे हैं.'
प्रियंका ने इसके बाद एक और ट्वीट किया. इस ट्वीट में प्रियंका ने लिखा कि अगर आप रिफ्यूजी कैम्प के मेरे अनुभवों के बारे में जानना चाहते हैं तो मेरे इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट को फॉलो करें.
प्रियंका के इस ट्वीट पर लोगों ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा कि वो अपने देश में गरीब बच्चों को देखने क्यों नहीं आतीं. कई यूजर्स ने ये भी लिखा कि वो फॉलोअर्स बढ़ाने के लिए ये सब कर रही हैं तो वहीं कईयों ने कहा कि ये बस एक सेल्फी स्टंट है. हालांकि कई लोगों ने प्रियंका का सपोर्ट भी किया और कहा कि जब वो कुछ अच्छा काम कर रही हैं तो उन्हें इस तरह ट्रोल क्यों किया जा रहा है.बता दें कि प्रियंका यूनाइटेड नेशंस चिल्ड्रेन्स फंड्स फॉर चाइल्ड राइट्स की गुडविल एम्बेसडर हैं. इसी के तहत वो बांग्लादेश के रिफ्यूजी कैम्प में रह रहे बच्चों से भी मिलने गई थीं. प्रियंका पिछले साल भी ऐसे ही एक कैम्प में रह रहे सीरियाई बच्चों से मिलने जॉर्डन गई थीं.
I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh - 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong...even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND...as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms...threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels
I’m in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh today for a field visit UNICEF, visiting one of the largest refugee camps in the world...https://t.co/PFhJgXwSpmhttps://t.co/quZxXEcDX5#ChildrenUprooted #UNICEFFieldVisit @unicef @UNICEFBD pic.twitter.com/NSSY0aNPuN
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 21, 2018
Follow my Instagram to share my experiences as I visit the #Rohingya #Refugee camps on this #UnicefFieldVisit. #ChildrenUprooted
The world needs to care. We need to care. @UNICEF @UNICEFBD pic.twitter.com/cBFy66V8dB
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 21, 2018
Sorry for saying big thing.. but I just want to ask .. we have d same problem in India , forget India .. in Mumbai itself how many time did u visit n went there n thing about their problem n needs ??? Will appriciate if spare some time also at least nearby of our places. Thanks
— Somit Gope (@imSomit) May 21, 2018
Followers badhane k chakkar mein ho kya???
— Surybhan Tiwaree (@SurybhanT) May 21, 2018
This visit should be aimed at helping refugees and not just a selfie stunt .
— Ahmed Raza (@KingAhmedRaza) May 21, 2018
ये भी पढ़ें-बेटी सुहाना के जन्मदिन पर शाहरुख खान ने लिखा ऐसा इमोशनल मैसेज
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Entertainment News in Hindi यहां देखें.