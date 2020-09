राधिका मदान ने बताया रिया चक्रवर्ती का सपोर्ट करना क्यों है जरूरी, बोलीं- न्याय होना अभी बाकि है...

View this post on Instagram

Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Ofcourse I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet. For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant's lawyer . The justice is YET to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness.🙏 #Repost @waseem.blr (@get_repost) ・・・ To everyone who is asking why is it important for us to speak up for Rhea. It's not just about Rhea. It's about all of us.