40 साल की अभिनेत्री ने फैन से रचाई गुपचुप शादी, ऐसे खुली पोल

Rakhi Sawant has finally admitted that she has married. I had put up her marriage post and many of you had asked me to delete it as it was false news, just a bridal shoot and she herself had denied it. But I kept the post. Talking to a website, she said, "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you.)." Rakhi also shared details about her husband. She said, "His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband." The above picture is from her honeymoon