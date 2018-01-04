होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

ट्विटर पर लौटे राम गोपाल वर्मा, आते ही रजनीकांत की राजनीति का उड़ाया मजाक

News18Hindi
Updated: January 4, 2018, 7:52 AM IST
ट्विटर पर लौटे राम गोपाल वर्मा, आते ही रजनीकांत की राजनीति का उड़ाया मजाक
फिल्म मेकर राम गोपाल वर्मा.
News18Hindi
Updated: January 4, 2018, 7:52 AM IST
फिल्मकार राम गोपाल वर्मा ने ट्विटर पर वापसी कर ली है. यहां कमबैक करते ही उन्होंने साउथ के सुपर स्टार रजनीकांत के राजनीति में एंट्री लेने पर कमेंट किया. इससे शुरुआत होकर वह पवन कल्याण पर शिफ्ट हो गए. सबसे पहले उन्होंने सभी को न्यू ईयर की बधाई दी. इसके बाद रजनीकांत पर कमेंट करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, मैंने ऐसी ताकत पहले नहीं देखी जैसी कि रजनीकांत में अपने राजनीति में एंट्री लेने की अनाउंसमेंट करते हुए थी. मेरी प्रेडिक्शन है कि तमिलनाडु का हर शख्स उन्हें वोट देगा और इससे हर वो पार्टी बर्बाद हो जाएगी जो उनके खिलाफ खड़ी होगी.

इसके बाद पवन कल्याण को निशाने पर लेते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, मैं चाहता हूं कि पवन आंधप्रदेश की हर सीट से चुनाव लड़ें. अगर वह ऐसा नहीं करते हैं तो उनके फैन्स को लगेगा कि उनमें रजनीकांत जैसी हिम्मत नहीं है. यह तेलुगु लोगों की बेइज्जती होगी अगर उनके सुपरस्टार की हिम्मत तमिल लोगों के सुपरस्टार से कम है.

रजनीकांत ने 31 दिसंबर को राजनीति करियर की योजना की घोषणा की थी. राजनीति से अलग उनके फिल्मी प्रोजेक्ट की बात करें तो वह जल्द '2.0' में नजर आने वाले हैं. यह एक साइंस फिक्शन फिल्म है. इसमें अक्षय कुमार, ऐमी जैक्सन अहम रोल में हैं. यह फिल्म इसी साल अप्रैल में रिलीज होने वाली है.









इस सवाल का जवाब देकर मिस वर्ल्ड बनीं मानुषी-


यह भी पढ़ें:

24 घंटे में 10 लाख! आते ही छा गए हैं 'जीरो' शाहरुख खान
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES