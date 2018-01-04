Here’s my Jesus like rejuvenated second coming on Twitter😌 ..Wish u all as happy a new year as every other bygone Happy Old Year

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 2, 2018



Never seen more thundering power than in @superstarrajini the way he announced his political entry ..My prediction is each and everyone in entire TN will vote only for him..it will be dumb of any political party to contest against him

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 2, 2018



I wish @PawanKalyan will contest all seats in AP like @superstarrajini doing in TN ..if he doesn’t do,PK’s fans will feel he doesn’t have guts like Rajinikanth ..it will be an insult to telugu people’s prestige if our Superstar has lesser guts than the Superstar of Tamil people

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 2, 2018



If @PawanKalyan doesn’t with guts contest in each and every seat of AP, both his fans and all telugu people will feel he’s just a very ordinary star and not a SUPERSTAR like @superstarrajini of the Tamil people

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 2, 2018

फिल्मकार राम गोपाल वर्मा ने ट्विटर पर वापसी कर ली है. यहां कमबैक करते ही उन्होंने साउथ के सुपर स्टार रजनीकांत के राजनीति में एंट्री लेने पर कमेंट किया. इससे शुरुआत होकर वह पवन कल्याण पर शिफ्ट हो गए. सबसे पहले उन्होंने सभी को न्यू ईयर की बधाई दी. इसके बाद रजनीकांत पर कमेंट करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, मैंने ऐसी ताकत पहले नहीं देखी जैसी कि रजनीकांत में अपने राजनीति में एंट्री लेने की अनाउंसमेंट करते हुए थी. मेरी प्रेडिक्शन है कि तमिलनाडु का हर शख्स उन्हें वोट देगा और इससे हर वो पार्टी बर्बाद हो जाएगी जो उनके खिलाफ खड़ी होगी.इसके बाद पवन कल्याण को निशाने पर लेते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, मैं चाहता हूं कि पवन आंधप्रदेश की हर सीट से चुनाव लड़ें. अगर वह ऐसा नहीं करते हैं तो उनके फैन्स को लगेगा कि उनमें रजनीकांत जैसी हिम्मत नहीं है. यह तेलुगु लोगों की बेइज्जती होगी अगर उनके सुपरस्टार की हिम्मत तमिल लोगों के सुपरस्टार से कम है.रजनीकांत ने 31 दिसंबर को राजनीति करियर की योजना की घोषणा की थी. राजनीति से अलग उनके फिल्मी प्रोजेक्ट की बात करें तो वह जल्द '2.0' में नजर आने वाले हैं. यह एक साइंस फिक्शन फिल्म है. इसमें अक्षय कुमार, ऐमी जैक्सन अहम रोल में हैं. यह फिल्म इसी साल अप्रैल में रिलीज होने वाली है.