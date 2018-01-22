I mean, I just had to post this video of Ranbir popping the champagne!!!!😍❤✨ This is such a cute video OML!!! Just look at his smile and then evem though this is a 1 second video, he shows like 4 expressions 😍❤This is such an awwdorable video ahhh!!!! Thanks a million times to #SonamKapoor (@sonamkapoor) for posting this video because it literally managed to fill my heart with absolute joy and it undoubtedly resulted in me having the widest possible smile on my face!!!!!!!😍😭❤I mean, the smile in the end is so priceless!!!!!! I could watch this video for hours straight and still continue to do so!!!!! God has been blessing us abundantly, he really has been!!!!😍😭❤🙌 @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial {#RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #MyChocolate❤ #ranbirKapoorFan #ranbirFan #RK #RK8 #Ranbirians #DuttsTheWay #Dutt #DuttBiopic #SanjayDutt #RajKumarHirani #Sanju #Ranbirian #Bollywood }

A post shared by RANBIR KAPOOR💖SANJANA CYRIAC (@ranbirr_28) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:45am PST