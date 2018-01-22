ऐसी क्या बात है...जो सोशल मीडिया पर छाई है रनबीर-सोनम की ये सेल्फी
'दत्त' नाम से आ रही इस बायोपिक में सोनम कपूर के अलावा मनीषा कोइराला, परेश रावल, दिया मिर्जा, अनुष्का शर्मा, विकी कौशल अहम रोल में हैं. इस फिल्म को लेकर रनबीर के फैन्स में काफी क्रेज है. क्योंकि इसमें रनबीर संजू बाबा के अलग-अलग लुक्स में नजर आएंगे. इनमें 'खलनायक' के संजय दत्त से लेकर अब 58 की उम्र पर पहुंच चुके संजू बाबा शामिल हैं. ये फिल्म इस साल पर्दे पर आने वाली है.
Dutt team 🎬😍😘 And it's a wrap 😍😌🎥 #ranbirkapoor #sonamkapoor #rajuhirani #anushkasharma #pareshrawal #diamirza #most #awaited #film #dutt #sanju #duttstheway #team #wrapup #celebrities #celebrate #cake #cutting #not #folowing #deits #gems #cantwait #likeforlike #commentforcomment #followforfollow #dontfollowforunfollow @sonamkapoor @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
I mean, I just had to post this video of Ranbir popping the champagne!!!!😍❤✨ This is such a cute video OML!!! Just look at his smile and then evem though this is a 1 second video, he shows like 4 expressions 😍❤This is such an awwdorable video ahhh!!!! Thanks a million times to #SonamKapoor (@sonamkapoor) for posting this video because it literally managed to fill my heart with absolute joy and it undoubtedly resulted in me having the widest possible smile on my face!!!!!!!😍😭❤I mean, the smile in the end is so priceless!!!!!! I could watch this video for hours straight and still continue to do so!!!!! God has been blessing us abundantly, he really has been!!!!😍😭❤🙌 @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial {#RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #MyChocolate❤ #ranbirKapoorFan #ranbirFan #RK #RK8 #Ranbirians #DuttsTheWay #Dutt #DuttBiopic #SanjayDutt #RajKumarHirani #Sanju #Ranbirian #Bollywood }
Ranbir on the sets of #DuttBiopic !!!!😍😂❤ Today's the last day of shooting and the entire crew has been celebrating!!! #SonamKapoor (@sonamkapoor) was also there and this video is from her Instagram story!!!(Go check out her IG stories for more behind the scenes of their celebrations)😍 I love how Ranbir smiled and winked in the most awwdorable manner, when Soman asked him how his diet was going!!!😍😂❤Hahaha!! He is such a cutieee!!!!😍😭❤ And Idk if you guys noticed but he is kinda struggling with the cake and the spoon!!😂 It keeps on falling back into the plate 😂But he finally gets to have it lmao!!😂😍❤ Also, he is so cute to offer Sonam a small peice of the cake from his plate!!🙈😍😂❤Ohkay, this has got to be one of the most awwdorable videos on the internet today and you guys need not thank me for blessing your feed!!!!❤😌 Ahhh!!! I'm in love with this cute little bean!!!😍😭❤ @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial {#RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #MyChocolate❤ #ranbirKapoorFan #ranbirFan #RK #RK8 #Ranbirians #DuttsTheWay #Dutt #DuttBiopic #SanjayDutt #RajKumarHirani #Sanju #Ranbirian #Bollywood }
