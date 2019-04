Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Brahmāstra Official Movie Logo ! #brahmastra Generally late for most things in life, but the posting of this motion logo... ‍♂️ Big shout out to my team for running hard to get this out... assistants, producers, VFX, sound, music! To all the behind-the-scene stories that went into this 40 seconder ... and even more to the larger greater story implied in this unit I think we’ve managed to share something at the very heart of the entire trilogy in this... To feeling excited and nervous and ON ! The beginning of sharing and giving Brahmāstra to the world Let there be ‘Light’!