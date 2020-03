रैपर बादशाह ने दान किए इतने लाख, सोशल मीडिया पर कही ये बात

View this post on Instagram



The time has come. Our country and the entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis. India has been putting up a very strong fight but it needs you. The smallest contribution matters. Do whatever you can in anyway you can. Ive done my bit. Swipe right to find where and how you could do your bit. Dont worry about the number but leave no stone unturned. This is the time to get united and fight selflessly. Jai hind. @narendramodi