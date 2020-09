रश्मि देसाई ने शेयर कीं बोल्ड तस्वीरें, यूजर ने कहा- विग पहना करो और खूबसूरत दिखोगी

View this post on Instagram

Some girls are just born With glitter in their veins . . Styled by : @stylebysugandhasood . Outfit : @fomo_thelabel . Photography : @bbhupi25 . Hair & make-up : @shubhangirawat_makeovers . . #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #unstaopablerashamidesai #queenrashamidesai #immagical✨‍♀️