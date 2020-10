OTT ने बॉक्स आफिस पर कमाल करने की विचाराधारा को साइड लाइन कर दिया: रसिका दुग्गल

View this post on Instagram

Two different stories, different genres, different platforms and two completely different characters.... on the same day #23rdOct. Mirzapur की Beena और A Suitable Boy की Savita. Here's to diverse stories, happy coincidences and to women like Beena and Savita and ...(I have to admit)..... to feeling a little chuffed about 23rd Oct 😀 #ASuitableBoy @netflix_in #Mirzapur2 @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin #Mirzapur #Beenatripathi #Savitamehra #MiraNair