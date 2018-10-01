होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

तनुश्री मामले पर बोंली रवीना टंडन, 'नाना के गुस्से के बारे में मैंने भी सुना है..'

तनुश्री-नाना विवाद पर रवीना टंडन ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे पर लोगों की चुप्पी दर्दनाक है. हम महिला सशक्तिकरण पर फिल्में बनाते हैं. लेकिन उनके पक्ष में अपनी बात नहीं रखते.

Updated: October 1, 2018, 5:39 AM IST
तनुश्री मामले पर बोंली रवीना टंडन, 'नाना के गुस्से के बारे में मैंने भी सुना है..'
रवीना टंडन (फाइल फोटो)
'आशिक बनाया आपने' की फेम एक्ट्रेस तनुश्री दत्ता और नाना पाटेकर का विवाद लगातार गहराता जा रहा है. इस मुद्दे पर बॉलीवुड दो धड़ों में बंट गया है. जहां एक तरफ कई सेलेब्स नाना पाटेकर का साथ दे रहे हैं तो वहीं कई एक्‍टर्स खुलकर तनुश्री का हौसला बढ़ा रहे हैं. प्रियंका चोपड़ा, ट्विंकल खन्ना, सोनम कपूर, फरहान अख्‍तर जैसे सितारों के बाद अब रवीना टंडन ने भी इस मामले पर खुलकर अपना पक्ष रखा है. रवीना ने नाना पाटेकर के साथ फिल्म 'गुलाम-ए-मुस्‍तफा' में साथ काम किया था. जिस वजह से वो उन्हें करीब से जानती हैं.




रवीना टंडन ने इस मामले पर एक-दो नहीं बल्कि 5 ट्वीट कर अपनी बात रखी. उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा '' हमारी इंडस्‍ट्री अपनी ही महिलाओं को सुरक्षित महसूस कराने में असफल हो जाए. हम महिला सशक्तिकरण पर फिल्में बनाते हैं. जो पूरी तरह से खोखला है. तनुश्री के मामले में लोगों की चुप्पी दर्दनाक है.



अपने ट्वीट के अगले हिस्से में रवीना ने लिखा '' इस घटना का कोई गवाह नहीं है. लेकिन इस घटना ने उसकी पूरी जिंदगी बदल दी मैंने नाना के साथ काम किया है और उनके गुस्से के बारे में भी सुना है. लेकिन कभी देखा नहीं है. जबकि उन्होंने मेरी मदद की है.



रवीना ने इसके आगे पत्रकारिता और सोशल मीडिया से आए बदलाव की बात कही है.

 



रवीना ने तनुश्री के लिए इंसाफ की मांग की है.

