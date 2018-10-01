तनुश्री मामले पर बोंली रवीना टंडन, 'नाना के गुस्से के बारे में मैंने भी सुना है..'
तनुश्री-नाना विवाद पर रवीना टंडन ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे पर लोगों की चुप्पी दर्दनाक है. हम महिला सशक्तिकरण पर फिल्में बनाते हैं. लेकिन उनके पक्ष में अपनी बात नहीं रखते.
When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own.They get their chance and lose it.Makes our films on women empowerment hollow.The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. remember the controversy breaking out .( part 1)
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
रवीना टंडन ने इस मामले पर एक-दो नहीं बल्कि 5 ट्वीट कर अपनी बात रखी. उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा '' हमारी इंडस्ट्री अपनी ही महिलाओं को सुरक्षित महसूस कराने में असफल हो जाए. हम महिला सशक्तिकरण पर फिल्में बनाते हैं. जो पूरी तरह से खोखला है. तनुश्री के मामले में लोगों की चुप्पी दर्दनाक है.
Sadly no witnesses or https://t.co/5yiqsQ5uUS one couldn’t say.But obviously for her this has been a life changing incident.Ive worked with Nana too,(Mustafa)had heard about his volatile temper,but never witnessed https://t.co/GQ2DED0JiK fact he was courteous and helpful.(part 2)
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
अपने ट्वीट के अगले हिस्से में रवीना ने लिखा '' इस घटना का कोई गवाह नहीं है. लेकिन इस घटना ने उसकी पूरी जिंदगी बदल दी मैंने नाना के साथ काम किया है और उनके गुस्से के बारे में भी सुना है. लेकिन कभी देखा नहीं है. जबकि उन्होंने मेरी मदद की है.
Today there is social media,a lot more information given,10 years ago mostly people would rely on the gossipy magazines which carried scandalous headlines to https://t.co/1lgKt0SlGg didn’t know the difference between reality and yellow journalism. (Part-3)#TanushreeDutta
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
रवीना ने इसके आगे पत्रकारिता और सोशल मीडिया से आए बदलाव की बात कही है.
Today there is social media,a lot more information given,10 years ago mostly people would rely on the gossipy magazines which carried scandalous headlines to https://t.co/1lgKt0SlGg didn’t know the difference between reality and yellow journalism. (Part-3)#TanushreeDutta
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 28, 2018
रवीना ने तनुश्री के लिए इंसाफ की मांग की है.
तनुश्री-नाना विवाद में अब इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस का बयान, औरतों की वजह से होती हैं ऐसी घटनाएं!