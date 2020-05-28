सोनू सूद के लिए आसान नहीं थी बॉलीवुड की डगर, इंजीनियरिंग के बाद ऐसे बने एक्टर
सोनू सूद सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिंव हैं. फोटो साभार- इंस्टाग्राम
सोनू सूद (Sonu Sood) ने न सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि साउथ की फिल्मों में भी काम किया. वह बचपन से ही एक्टर बनना चाहते थे, लेकिन बड़े पापड़ बेलने के बाद उन्हें एक्टिंग का मौका मिला.
- Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
बचपन से था एक्टर बनने का सपना
पंजाब के रहने वाले एक्टर सोनू सूद (Sonu Sood) के लिए बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) की डगर आसान नहीं थी. उन्होंने न सिर्फ बॉलीवुड बल्कि साउथ की फिल्मों में भी काम किया. वह बचपन से ही एक्टर बनना चाहते थे, लेकिन बड़े पापड़ बेलने के बाद उन्हें एक्टिंग का मौका मिला.
Happy birthday Dad❣️! This is the 5th year that I have not wished you in person. No words can describe how much I miss u dad. Time is flying but every single day I visit all our memory lanes, You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga. You were so so special dad. Wish I could go back to those times. On your birthday today I am sharing a letter that you wrote to me on my birthday. Today on your birthday I feel happy that the drive that I started on your name “Shakti Annadanam” has been feeding thousands everyday. Will try to follow your footsteps till I see you someday. Take care of yourself where ever you are. Will miss u always.
इंजीनियरिंग के बाद एक्टर बने सोनू सूद
पंजाब के मोगा में रहने वाले सोनू सूद का बॉलीवुड में कोई नहीं था. मोगा में उनके पापा की कपड़े की दुकान थी, जिसका नाम बॉम्बे क्लॉथ हाउस था. पापा का सपना था कि अच्छा काम करे और बड़ा आदमी बने. वहीं, मां अपने बेटे को प्रोफेसर बनाना चाहती थीं, लेकिन सोनू का सपना एक्टर बनने का था. 12वीं पास करने के बाद वो इंजीनियरिंग करने के लिए नागपुर पहुंचे. यहां उन्होंने इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स में इंजीनियरिंग की लेकिन एक्टिंग का जुनून सिर से नहीं उतरा.
मां से मांगा था एक साल
इंजीनियरिंग करने के बाद उन्होंने अपनी मां से फिर अपनी इच्छा को जाहिर किया. उन्होंने मां से अपने लिए एक साल मांगा और कहा था कि अगर मैं सफल नहीं हो सका तो वापस आकर पापा के कपड़े की दुकान संभाल लूंगा.
Maa..again comes the date “October 13th”. Remember that phone call 12 years ago changed my life forever. My guiding force slipped from my hands. My day used to start with a call to my Mom, then came a day when a call made me realise that I will never be able to call you again. Life has been good Maa. Lots achieved, lots to be achieved but without you looks meaningless. Still will continue to walk the path you showed me. A son who couldn’t stay away from his mom for 12 minutes has been living without her from past 12 years. So it’s not going to be easy. When I sit back I realise we couldn’t spend lot of time together as we had planned. Few years were taken away by my Engineering days and rest by my struggling days as an Actor. I know it would have been a tough journey for you too. All I can say is “God was not fair”. Anyways...Stay happy where ever you are Maa. I miss you in every breath of mine! Love you.
फिर शुरू हुआ स्ट्रगल
मां ने बेटे पर भरोसा किया और मुंबई जाने की इजाजत दे दी. मुंबई पहुंंचने के बाद सोनू एक फ्लैट में 5-6 लोगों के साथ रहने लगे. कई जगह काम के लिए ऑडिशन दिए, लेकिन हर जगह से रिजेक्शन मिल रहा था. कड़ी मेहनत के बाद सोनू को कॉल आया कि साउथ इंडियन फिल्म के लिए उन्हें सेलेक्ट कर लिया गया है तो ऑडिशन के लिए आ जाइए.
ऐसा था पहला ऑडिशन
पहले ऑडिशन में डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर ने उनसे शर्ट उतारने के लिए कहा. उन्होंने शर्ट उतारी तो उनकी बॉडी की काफी तारीफ हुई. इसके बाद सोनू सेलेक्ट हो गए साउथ इंडियन फिल्म में रोल मिल गया. इसके बाद उन्होंने टॉलीवुड, बॉलीवुड और कन्नड़ फिल्मों में काम किया.
