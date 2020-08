महेश भट्ट के साथ संबंधों पर घिरने के बाद जब रिया चक्रवर्ती ने किया था अपने रिलेशन का खुलासा

View this post on Instagram

"तू कौन हैं , तेरा नाम हैं क्या ? सीता भी यहाँ बदनाम हुई ! " "Tu kaun hain , Tera naam hain kya ? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui !" If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds , which comes out of their depraved souls , then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus . Hey guys , don't you know you see the world AS YOU ARE , not AS IT IS ! Ps - 📸 @suhritadas