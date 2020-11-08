US में जो बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस की जीत पर रिचा चड्ढा और हंसल मेहता ने जताई खुशी

View this post on Instagram

At about this time in 2016, the world seemed to change in one day. We were shooting the first season of Inside Edge, it was a night shoot... and demonetisation was announced! All night, people wondered of what would unfold over the next few months, worried about needing the new notes while trying to figure out how to deposit their hard earned money (in the form of old notes) in to the bank . I went to bed at about 8am on the 9th November keeping a watch on the outcome of the U.S election, wondering why it was so close. I woke up at about 3pm to learn that the former host of The Apprentice had been elected to arguably the most powerful office in the world. Something broke me. It didn’t have much to do with politics... it was a strange and saddening realisation that several in a country where women outnumbered men, which was the “Greatest Nation”, which exported Hollywood to the rest of the world, still preferred a man (who boasted about grabbing p***es) over a woman. I remember calling a two friends crying, one being @krnx and the other @alifazal9 who was shooting in London at the time for V and A. No one could understand why this felt so personal, it made no sense to me either. But perhaps sometimes, really terrible things happen to show us the way. Things do get bad, worse, worst before they get better, you know what I mean ? Yes you do. Don’t make me spell it out. Now a Black+ Tamil woman is going to be in the White House! Even the cynic+ anarchist in me will celebrate. Akka’s got a foot in the door. Congratulations and thank you ! ❤️🏹