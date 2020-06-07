एक नहीं दो बार दाऊद इब्राहिम से मिले थे ऋषि कपूर, दूसरी बार नीतू कपूर भी थीं साथ



When I was in school I remember there were lot of stories on gangster #DawoodIbrahim and people were very proud to announce that they met him and Bollywood had his nexus that we all have heard of. Now every six month there is news that he died and now the trending news is that he died of covid and his wife too has it. These are all unverified news. Late #RishiKapoor as we know was one coolio gangsta himself and he did not get scared of anyone including Dawood and had the guts to say no to him. Rishi, in his book #KhullamKhulla by @meenaiyerofficial , wrote of the two times he met Dawood. The first was in 1988, much before Dawood was on the run from Indian authorities. Rishi was in Dubai with his friend for an "Asha Bhosle-RD Burman night" and was spotted by Dawood's regular man at the airport, one of many who would be posted at and around airports to track "VIP movement". Dawood's hired guy then walked up to Rishi and offered him a phone saying, "Dawood sa'ab baat karenge (Dawood sa'ab would like to speak to you)." Dawood then invited Rishi to his house. Rishi and his friend were then picked up in a "gleaming Rolls Royce" and were driven around in circles so that they wouldn't be able to recognise the direction to Dawood's house. At his home, Dawood received Rishi Kapoor and his friend, and offered them tea and biscuits because he did not drink or serve alcohol. There, Dawood spoke of his exploits to Rishi and added that he had no regrets about them. Dawood also spoke of a murder he orchestrated in the Mumbai court, an incident which became the basis of a scene in the 1985 Sunny Deol-starrer Arjun. Before Rishi left the house, Dawood told him, "If you need anything at all, any money, anything, just feel free to ask me." However, the actor declined. The second time Rishi met Dawood was also in Dubai. This was the year 1989 and Rishi was shopping for shoes with his wife Neetu at a Lebanese store, where Dawood was also present, along with "eight or ten bodyguards" and "a mobile phone in his hand." This time too, Dawood offered to buy Rishi something but the actor said no again.