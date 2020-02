90 किलो वजन से सिक्स पैक एब्स, Photos में देखें एक्टर का शॉकिग ट्रांस्फॉर्मेंशन

View this post on Instagram



Not bad eh? 😃 😃 But remember this, it might be tough to transform but it’s tougher to sustain.. Fitness is a journey, not a destination! . . . . . #staythecourse #motivation #fitness #transformation #hardwork #eatcleantraindirty #balanceiskey #lageraho #healthjunkie #foodie #instagood #feelgood #bodybuilding #bodypositivequotes