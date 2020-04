सना सईद के पापा का निधन, लॉकडाउन की वजह से विदेश में फंसी एक्ट्रेस नहीं कर पाई अंतिम दर्शन

View this post on Instagram



I have not always chosen the safest path. I've made my mistakes, plenty of them. I sometimes jump too soon and fail to appreciate the consequences. But I've learned something important along the way: I've learned to heed the call of my heart. I've learned that the safest path is not always the best path and I've learned that the voice of fear is not always to be trusted. #SteveGoodier . . . For @candymag.in Photographed by | @studiodenz Creative Director | @farrahkader Fashion Stylist | @jaadu_sidhu @haaute MUAH | @ankitamanwanimakeupandhair Dress | @raegun_design Jewellery | @jewelsby.ojasvi