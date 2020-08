संजना सांघी ने 'दिल बेचारा' के 'अभिमन्युवीर' सैफ अली खान को इस अंदाज में विश किया बर्थडे

View this post on Instagram

: BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV. It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever. Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! ❤️ Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement. Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it! ☺️