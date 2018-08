#Repost @vogueindia ・・・ Most acknowledge the need to empower victims of acid attacks, and yet, these women struggle with things as basic as acceptance. Vogue has joined hands with @Kulsumshadab’s @hothurfoundation and Shah Rukh Khan’s @meerfoundationofficial, in their resolve to give victims of these heartless acts of violence, a new lease on life. #BraveIsBeautiful #SkinBanking

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:21am PDT