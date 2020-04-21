

View this post on Instagram



5 am. As the Dawn brushes the sky with a lighter coloured shade of of blue, the moon reluctantly gets ready to leave the sky. Or am I reluctant to let it go? It is telling me so many stories. After all I was named after this very moon. Chandra Shekhar .. the light from the quarter moon that sits upon Lord Shiva’s head. And then I am not that far from Mount Kailash. Is the moon showing me the way? I am on the path that the first Mystics travelled to Tibet and on to Mount Kailash. Did you show them the way? I ask the moon. Is that why you sit on Lord Shiva’s head? Are you showing me the way ? In an hour the Sun will begin to shine through. And hide your Glory. The Sun will bring its own celestial joy. Between the Sun and the Moon. In that magical hour, who am I ? #moon #sun #celestial #spiritual #philosophy #Shiva #lordShiva #mountains #nature #nightphotography #mountkailash #dawn @kaverikapur