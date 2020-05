शिल्पा शेट्टी के 7 साल के बेटे ने मारी ऐसी बैक फ्लिप, वीडियो देख भौचक्के रह गए लोग

View this post on Instagram



Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelised well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him.. But gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practising... keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well... ha ha ha Stay home, stay safe! . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #gymnastics #exercise #active #fitness #goodhealth #staysafe #stayhome #stayindoors