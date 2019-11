Loading...



View this post on Instagram



Okay.. so I was going to post a video I had made but mine sucked when I received this video my husband made for me ..This was waaaayyyy better.. hence posting this one‍♀️ @rajkundra9 isn’t just called my #betterhalf for nothing !! My videos / surprises /presents may not be as good as yours ,but I know my LOVE matches up to yours.. You always set the bench mark sooo high (for all the men) What a roller coaster ... all the ups and downs.. But a joyful ride its been every moment spent ..memorable, cause u are by my side and I will be by yours, always... My Cookie, my soulmate, Thank you for all the love, respect,encouragement and much more.. in this marriage! You are my dream come true. ❤ 10 years and... NOT COUNTING! #10years #love #gratitude #hubby #anniversary #celebration #thebest #lucky