शिल्पा शेट्टी ने खोला राज, अपनी ही बहन शमिता से इसलिए थीं इनसिक्योर

View this post on Instagram



Awww.. love u munki ❤️ #Repost @theshilpashetty with @get_repost ・・・ O2-02-2020 can be read forward or backward RARE...just like you @shamitashetty_official . ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday my Tunki, Even when you find your Mate, You will always be “MY” SOULMATE . Till then your Dance partner ( in crime always ) Love you my darling .. more than you would evvverr know! ❤️ #birthday #birthdaygirl #celebrations #sisters #soulmate #love #gratitude