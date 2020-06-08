शिल्पा शेट्टी का आलीशान बंगला, यहां जिम से लेकर स्वीमिंगपूल तक सब है, देखें INSIDE PHOTOS
परिवार के साथ शिल्पा शेट्टी (Photo Credit: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) और राज कुंदा (Raj Kundra) का बंगला जितना आलीशान है, उतना ही खूबसूरत भी है.
- Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
शिल्पा के टिकटॉक वीडियोज से लेकर कुंकिग और फिटनेस वीडियोज तक... आपने उनके घर के कई कोने देखे होंगे. शिल्पा अपने हर वीडियो की शूटिंग अपने घर पर ही करती हैं, उनका बंगला है ही इतना खूबसूरत तो किसी सेट की क्या जरूरत? तो अब हम आपको आगे दिखाते हैं शिल्पा और राज कुंद्रा का आलीशान आशियाना-
I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth. It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It’s no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing So, on the 50th Earth Day today; let’s pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’ as best as we can. It’s high time we did our bit too! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay #MotherNature #stayhomestaysafe
शिल्पा शेट्टी योगा और मेडीटेशन को अपने डेली रुटीन में रखती हैं. उनके घर का गर्डन काफी बड़ा है, वो अकसर यहीं योगा और मेडीटेशन करती हैं.
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots a few months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
इसके अलावा शिल्पा अपने गार्डन में कई सब्जियां भी उगाती हैं. बीते दिनों बेटे के साथ घर के गार्डन से ताजे बैंगन तोड़ते शिल्पा का वीडियो खूब वायरल हुआ था.
‘Son Day’ Sunday becomes Monday motivation Actions definitely speak louder than words. That's why it is important to practice what you preach so your child can learn and imbibe. Viaan sees his dad and me workout regularly, hence, he wants to do it too as he understands that we give our health importance and the long term effects it has . Here, we made the seated leg press fun . It's a great exercise that works on quadriceps and hamstrings. It helps improve your performance in other movements like jumping and running. How did you begin your day? @thevinodchanna . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #healthylifestyle #FitIndia #fitnessmotivation #fitness #family #son
शिल्पा शेट्टी अपनी फिटनेस से बेहद प्यार करती हैं तो ऐसे में जाहिर है कि उनके घर का जिम कितना खास होगा. शिल्पा शेट्टी के बेटे वियान भी अभी से काफी फिटनेस फ्रीक हैं.
सिर्फ फिटनेस ही नहीं शिल्पा शेट्टी लजीज खाना पकाने में भी माहिर हैं. वो अपने यूट्यूब चैनल पर कई हेल्दी और टेस्टी व्यंजनों की रेसिपी भी सिखाती हैं.
Karva chauth Ready..#karvachauth #fasting #traditional #culturallybound #halfpunjabi
शिल्पा शेट्टी अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें और वीडियो पोस्ट करती हैं, जिनमें उनके खूबसूरत आशियाने की झलक देखने को मिल जाती है.
शिल्पा शेट्टी और राज के बेटे का कमरा भी कुछ कम खूबसूरत नहीं है.
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
शिल्पा शेट्टी के घर की खूबसूरत लॉबी आलीशान एनटीक शोपीसेज से सजी हुई है.
Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now❤️! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come❤️ ~ @rajkundra9 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day19 #SamishaShettyKundra #happiness #gratitude #blessed #grateful #daughter #15Million #TikTokIndia
शिल्पा शेट्टी अक्सर अपनी बलकनी में बैठकर बेटी के साथ समय बिताती नजर आ जाती हैं.
The lazy dog, a noisy crow and my mischievous cat! #GoodMorning #pets
अपने घर की खूबसूरत बालकनी को राज कुंद्रा भी सोशल मीडिया पर फ्लॉन्ट करते नजर आ चुके हैं.
शिल्पा के बेडरूम में मौजूद कुशन से ये पता चलता है कि उनकी फैमिली एक-दूसरे से कितनी क्लोज है.
Just to experience this SILENCE is a luxury in our city that’s bustling with noise, 24/7 (no honking sounds), isn’t it? Making the most of this peace and quiet, sitting in my favourite spot in the garden under the Starfruit tree seems surreal. The clear skies, melodious chirping of the birds, the unhindered sound of the waves, the calming breeze, the clean and empty beach and roads... feels like a whole new world Today, I’m grateful for this “SILENCE” that helps me connect with my inner self and the universe... The kind of Silence we all should enjoy. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day3 #stayhome #staysafe #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #bliss #silence #peace #quiet #birds #SoundsOfNature
फिटनेस फ्रीक शिल्पा घर के हर कोने में योगा और मेडीटेशन करती दिख जाती हैं.
