5 महीने बाद काम पर लौटीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर किया अभिनय

गणपति बाप्पा मोर्या And He’s here! ~ गणेश चतुर्थी की आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ❤️ Wishing my #InstaFam and all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi❤️ This year, we need Bappa’s presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong!❤️ @rajkundra9 . Thank you, @punitbalanaofficial, for these thoughtful outfits loved twinning with the family ❤️ . . . #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GanapatiBappaMorya #Blessed #gratitude #happiness #familytime #FestivalsOfIndia #StayHealthy #StayHappy #StaySafe