लॉकडाउन के बीच शहर के सन्नाटे पर शिल्पा शेट्टी ने जताई खुशी, बोलीं - 'यह अलग ही दुनिया है...'

Just to experience this SILENCE is a luxury in our city that’s bustling with noise, 24/7 (no honking sounds), isn’t it? Making the most of this peace and quiet, sitting in my favourite spot in the garden under the Starfruit tree seems surreal. The clear skies, melodious chirping of the birds, the unhindered sound of the waves, the calming breeze, the clean and empty beach and roads... feels like a whole new world 🙈 Today, I’m grateful for this “SILENCE” that helps me connect with my inner self and the universe... The kind of Silence we all should enjoy. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day3 #stayhome #staysafe #SwasthRahoMastRaho #gratitude #bliss #silence #peace #quiet #birds #SoundsOfNature