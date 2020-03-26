40 दिन की हुई बेटी समिषा तो शिल्पा शेट्टी ने शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट, इस बात पर जताया दुख



Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.❤️ Love and Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love