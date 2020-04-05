Viral Video: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने लालच देकर बेटे से दबवाए पैर, बदले में बनाएंगी केक



Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. ❤️Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before❤️ . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona