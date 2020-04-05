Viral Video: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने लालच देकर बेटे से दबवाए पैर, बदले में बनाएंगी केक
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो काफी वायरल हो रहा है.
शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उनका बेटा वियान उनके पैर दबाते हुए नजर आ रहा है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 6:27 AM IST
हम सब जानते हैं कि शिल्पा सोशल मीडिया में काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और वे अक्सर अपनी फेमली के साथ बिताए पलों को अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं. इस बार शिल्पा ने जो वीडियो शेयर किया है वह थोड़ा सा अलग है. शिल्पा द्वारा साझा किए गए इस वीडियो में उनके बेटा वियान उनकी सेवा कर रहा है. जी हां वियान अपनी मां के पैर दबाते हुए दिख रहे हैं.
वीडियो में शिल्पा वियान से कह रही हैं कि अगर वे उनका पैर दबाएंगे तो उन्हें केक मिलेगा. वियान मां के पैर दबाने लगते हैं. शिल्पा ने वीडियो के बारे में कहा कि उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी नहीं थी कि उनकी मां, मां-बेटे की इस हरकत को रिकॉर्ड कर रहीं हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ भी हो मस्ती मस्ती में उन्होंने लाइफ का सबसे खास पल अपने मोबाइल में कैद किया है.
View this post on Instagram
Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. ❤️Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before❤️ . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona
वीडियो में शिल्पा व्हाइट टी-शर्ट और ब्लैक पैंट में बिस्तर पर लेटी हुई नजर आ रही हैं और वियान अपनी मां के पैरों को दबाते नजर आ रहे हैं. वीडियो के कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा कि 'इस वीडियो को देखकर मुझे एहसास हुआ कि जिंदगी में बच्चों का होना किसी आशीर्वाद से कम नहीं है. उन्होंने लिखा कि सभी को अपने बच्चों के साथ एक दोस्त की तरह व्यवहार करना चाहिए ताकि आप उनके साथ हर एक विषय पर बात कर सकें.
View this post on Instagram
It’s a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what’s happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I’m also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! ~ Today, I’m grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day6
अपने बेटे के बारे में उन्होंने लिखा कि मैं ऐसे बच्चे के लिए आभारी हूं कि जो हर किसी की इज्जत करता है और वह इतनी कम उम्र में बहुत ज्यादा समझदार है. उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि कोरोनावायरस की इस संकट की घड़ी में मैं सभी माता-पिता और उनके बच्चों के लिए दुआएं मांगती हूं.
