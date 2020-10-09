शिल्पा शेट्टी के बेटे ने बनाया सोनू सूद पर ऐनिमेटेड वीडियो, एक्टर को बताया 'रीयल हीरो'

View this post on Instagram

Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about ‘people who made a difference’. With all that has happened in these past few months, he’s been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others’ pain before his feelings. His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan’s choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all - a ‘proud mommy’ moment (Remember he’s only 8) ❤️ This one is for you, Sonu! @rajkundra9 . . . . . #ProudMomma #son #dogood #schoolproject #family #friends #blessed #gratitude #inspiring #hero