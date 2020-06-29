'आर्या' देखकर सुष्मिता सेन से बोलीं शिल्पा शेट्टी- मेरी शेरनी, सो प्राउड एंड लव यू
सुष्मिता सेन और शिल्पा शेट्टी. (फोटो क्रेडिट - इंस्टाग्राम)
शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा है कि, रविवार को मैंने 'आर्या' देखी और मुझे कहना ही पड़ेगा कि सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) की इस धमाकेदार वापसी को देखकर मैं बेहद खुश हूं.'
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर सुष्मिता की तारीफ की है. सुष्मिता के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर कर शिल्पा ने लिखा है कि, 'इस लॉकडाउन ने मुझे कुछ चीजें सिखाई हैं, पहली यह कि किसी की सराहना करना कितना जरूरी है. अगर आप किसी चीज को एक्सेप्ट करते हैं तो उसकी प्रशंसा भी करें. मैं मानती हूं कि प्रशंसा के मामले में हम बहुत कंजूसी करते हैं...रविवार को मैंने 'आर्या' वेब सीरीज देखी और मुझे कहना ही पड़ेगा कि तुम्हारी इस धमाकेदार वापसी को देखकर मैं बेहद खुश हूं.' शिल्पा ने आगे लिखा, 'सुष्मिता, क्या शानदार परफॉर्मेंस है...हर एक बात पसंद आई.'
हर प्रयास में तुम्हारी सक्सेस की कामना: शिल्पा
शिल्पा ने आगे लिखा है कि, 'तुम्हारे हर प्रयास में तुम्हारी सक्सेस की कामना करती हूं क्योंकि तुम इसकी हकदार हो. मेरी शेरनी, तुम पर बेहद गर्व है...तुम जीत गई. तुम्हें बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएं मेरी दोस्त.' शिल्पा के इस पोस्ट पर जवाब देते हुए सुष्मिता ने लिखा, 'तुम वाकई में एक खूबसूरत महिला हो. हमेशा इतनी उदार और दयालु बने रहने के लिए तुम्हारा शुक्रिया.'
आर्या के साथ ही उन्होंने अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू भी किया है. राम माधवानी ने इस वेब सीरीज का निर्देशन किया है, जो हाल ही में हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज की गई है और इसे अच्छे रिव्यू मिले हैं. पिंकविला को दिए इंटरव्यू में सुष्मिता सेन ने कहा कि, आर्या अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए खुलकर सामने आती है. वेब सीरीज में सुष्मिता अपने पति के निधन के बाद उनका बिजनेस और बच्चों को अकेले संभालती हैं.