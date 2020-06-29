मनोरंजन

'आर्या' देखकर सुष्मिता सेन से बोलीं शिल्पा शेट्टी- मेरी शेरनी, सो प्राउड एंड लव यू

News18Hindi
Updated: June 29, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
'आर्या' देखकर सुष्मिता सेन से बोलीं शिल्पा शेट्टी- मेरी शेरनी, सो प्राउड एंड लव यू
सुष्मिता सेन और शिल्पा शेट्टी. (फोटो क्रेडिट - इंस्टाग्राम)

शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा है कि, रविवार को मैंने 'आर्या' देखी और मुझे कहना ही पड़ेगा कि सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) की इस धमाकेदार वापसी को देखकर मैं बेहद खुश हूं.'

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) ने वेब सीरीज आर्या (Web Series Arya) से फिल्मों में वापसी की है. यह एक वेबसीरीज है जो कुछ दिनों पहले ही ओटीटी पर रिलीज हुई है. सलमान खान ने सुष्मिता की एक्टिंग और वेबसीरीज की सोशल मीडिया पर तारीफ की है. सुष्मिता के फैन तो उनकी तारीफ कर ही रहे हैं. अब तारीफ करने वालों में एक और नाम जुड़ गया है, वे हैं शिल्पा शेट्टी.

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर सुष्मिता की तारीफ की है. सुष्मिता के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर कर शिल्पा ने लिखा है कि, 'इस लॉकडाउन ने मुझे कुछ चीजें सिखाई हैं, पहली यह कि किसी की सराहना करना कितना जरूरी है. अगर आप किसी चीज को एक्सेप्ट करते हैं तो उसकी प्रशंसा भी करें. मैं मानती हूं कि प्रशंसा के मामले में हम बहुत कंजूसी करते हैं...रविवार को मैंने 'आर्या' वेब सीरीज देखी और मुझे कहना ही पड़ेगा कि तुम्हारी इस धमाकेदार वापसी को देखकर मैं बेहद खुश हूं.' शिल्पा ने आगे लिखा, 'सुष्मिता, क्या शानदार परफॉर्मेंस है...हर एक बात पसंद आई.'





 






View this post on Instagram




 

Appreciation Post This Lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate, if you do then acknowledge and also Praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge watched #Aarya, and I have to say I’m soooo sooo happy to see you back (with a bang) @sushmitasen47! WWWHHHAATTT a splendid job, such a nuanced performance... loved every bit! @madhvaniram your grasp on the craft shines through, brilliantly cast and @sikandarkher you were soo good . Aarya is a must watch! Lots has changed since this photo, what’s not, is your your indomitable spirit Sush, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love ❤️ Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my Tigress... you have conquered and how! ❤️ Wishing you all the luck my friend. #friends #unconditionallove #love #gratitude #praise


A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on






हर प्रयास में तुम्हारी सक्सेस की कामना: शिल्पा
शिल्पा ने आगे लिखा है कि, 'तुम्हारे हर प्रयास में तुम्हारी सक्सेस की कामना करती हूं क्योंकि तुम इसकी हकदार हो. मेरी शेरनी, तुम पर बेहद गर्व है...तुम जीत गई. तुम्हें बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएं मेरी दोस्त.' शिल्पा के इस पोस्ट पर जवाब देते हुए सुष्मिता ने लिखा, 'तुम वाकई में एक खूबसूरत महिला हो. हमेशा इतनी उदार और दयालु बने रहने के लिए तुम्हारा शुक्रिया.'



 




View this post on Instagram




 

A truly BEAUTIFUL woman!!!❤️ Thank you soooooo much @theshilpashetty for being ever gracious & genuinely one of a kind!!! I love you beyond!!! All of us in #TeamAarya send you a collective virtual hug!!❤️ #mmuuuaaaah #gratitude #love @madhvaniram #repost @theshilpashetty with @make_repost ・・・ Appreciation Post This Lockdown has taught me a few things ,the first being how important it is to appreciate,if you do then acknowledge and also Praise.. I feel we are so miserly with praise .. So (Sunday)binge watched #Aarya , and I have to say I’m soooo sooo happy to see you back( with a bang) @sushmitasen47 , WWWHHHAATTT a splendid job, such a nuanced performance. Loved every bit. @madhvaniram your grasp on the craft shines through , brilliantly cast ..and @sikandarkher you were soo good #aarya is a must watch Lots has changed since this photo, what’s not ,is your your indomitable spirit Sush , your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love ❤️ Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, cause you deserve it all. So proud and love you my Tigress.. you have conquered and how❤️ Wishing you all the luck my friend #friends #unconditionallove #love #gratitude #praise


A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on






आर्या के साथ ही उन्होंने अपना डिजिटल डेब्यू भी किया है. राम माधवानी ने इस वेब सीरीज का निर्देशन किया है, जो हाल ही में हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज की गई है और इसे अच्छे रिव्यू मिले हैं. पिंकविला को दिए इंटरव्यू में सुष्मिता सेन ने कहा कि, आर्या अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए खुलकर सामने आती है. वेब सीरीज में सुष्मिता अपने पति के निधन के बाद उनका बिजनेस और बच्चों को अकेले संभालती हैं.
First published: June 29, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
