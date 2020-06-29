'आर्या' देखकर सुष्मिता सेन से बोलीं शिल्पा शेट्टी- मेरी शेरनी, सो प्राउड एंड लव यू



Appreciation Post This Lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate, if you do then acknowledge and also Praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge watched #Aarya, and I have to say I’m soooo sooo happy to see you back (with a bang) @sushmitasen47! WWWHHHAATTT a splendid job, such a nuanced performance... loved every bit! @madhvaniram your grasp on the craft shines through, brilliantly cast and @sikandarkher you were soo good . Aarya is a must watch! Lots has changed since this photo, what’s not, is your your indomitable spirit Sush, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love ❤️ Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my Tigress... you have conquered and how! ❤️ Wishing you all the luck my friend. #friends #unconditionallove #love #gratitude #praise