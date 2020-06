शिल्पा शेट्टी ने मां को किया बर्थडे विश, लिखा-'ऊपर कोई मुझसे बहुत खुश है जो उसने आपको मेरे पास भेजा'

View this post on Instagram



Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I'm really grateful for you, Ma!❤️ Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you❤️ @sunandashetty10 . #Maa #Birthday #family #world #blessed #gratitude #love #unconditionallove