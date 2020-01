View this post on Instagram



On a sad note #rishikapoor sister and #shwetabachchan mother in law #ritunanda passed away due to cancer. Bollywood celebs will fly down today to Delhi to attend her funeral. #gaurikhan who had hosted a grand bash tonite has also cancelled it after this sad news came. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to mourn the death of her aunt and wrote: "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform and wrote: "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling." #rip 🙏