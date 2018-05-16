सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुआ सलमान की रेस-3 का ट्रेलर, एक्शन सीन का बन गया मजाक
Race 3 के ट्रेलर के सीन और डायलॉग्स पर खूब जोक बन रहे हैं. इंटरनेट पर फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और लॉजिक को लेकर जोक बनाए जा रहे हैं.
इतना ही नहीं ट्रेलर के सीन और डायलॉग्स पर भी खूब जोक बन रहे हैं. कोई फिल्म की तुलना 'फ्लाइंग जट्ट' से कर रहा है तो वहीं कोई कह रहा है कि फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस की सभी सीरीज को मिलाकर एक फिल्म बना दी गई है. इंटरनेट पर फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और लॉजिक को लेकर जोक बनाए जा रहे हैं.
बता दें कि इस फिल्म में सलमान खान के साथ जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, अनिल कपूर, साकिब सलीम, बॉबी देओल और डेजी शाह अहम रोल में हैं. 'भाई' की ये फिल्म इस साल ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होने वाली है.
#Race3 pic.twitter.com/NJXgX93d3T
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 16, 2018
#Race3Trailer is the longest ThumbsUp ad.
— where'smychappal (@bengalikudi) May 15, 2018
Just saw #Race3Trailer can safely say this is the worst piece of trash I have seen from Bollywood and the sad news is this will break box office records. Says a lot about us as audience.
— Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) May 15, 2018
#Race3Trailer summed up! pic.twitter.com/wr8kRf68rO
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 15, 2018
*Boom* pic.twitter.com/cnb2sDCJdz
— Dj (@friendlii_ghost) May 15, 2018
Director : Race 3 sign kar lo bhai
Salman Khan : Scipt Kahan hai?
Director *takes out DVDs of all the Fast & Furious movies* : yeh rahi
Salman : done
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018
*The floor is logical movies*
Salman Khan: pic.twitter.com/jgX7gdLPSP
— ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ᴅᴜʙᴇʏ 🔆 (@iRahullDubey) May 16, 2018
#Race3Trailer explained. pic.twitter.com/YQvI4bUAfE
— •Cнιragᵛᶤᵖᵉʳ🚬 (@iSRKsSoul) May 15, 2018
Race 3 with Salman Khan be like:
Bhai shoots 2 missiles on 1 car,
Suddenly 1 car splits to 2.
Boom!!! pic.twitter.com/XhlvQEm4AB
— Bunny (@Bunny_I_) May 15, 2018
Salman Khan: "Race 3 ki script ready hai?"
Scriptwriter: [kicks the Fast & Furious Collection 7 Disc Box Set under the table hurriedly] [scribbles 'family' on a piece of paper] "Haan bhai, bilkul ready hai"
— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 16, 2018
Bhai ne thums up ki ad ke liye puri movie hi bana di.#Race3Trailer
— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) May 15, 2018
Bollywood in action scenes be like : "physics ki maa ki aankh"#Race3Trailer pic.twitter.com/uKDPk1qT6n
— they know my @ 😢 (@WittyTracker) May 15, 2018
Best part of #Race3Trailer :
MS Dhoni’s cameo.😍 pic.twitter.com/RZIucStqIE
— Manish Waghela (@iManishWaghela) May 15, 2018