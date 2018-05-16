होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुआ सलमान की रेस-3 का ट्रेलर, एक्शन सीन का बन गया मजाक

Race 3 के ट्रेलर के सीन और डायलॉग्स पर खूब जोक बन रहे हैं. इंटरनेट पर फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और लॉजिक को लेकर जोक बनाए जा रहे हैं.

News18Hindi
Updated: May 16, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुआ सलमान की रेस-3 का ट्रेलर, एक्शन सीन का बन गया मजाक
फिल्म रेस-3 के एक सीन में सलमान खान.
News18Hindi
Updated: May 16, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
अगर आप पिछले 24 घंटे से इंटरनेट से दूर हैं तो बता दें कि सलमान भाई की फिल्म रेस-3 का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है. रिलीज क्या सोशल मीडिया पर तो इस ट्रेलर को इतना ट्रोल किया जा रहा है कि खुद भाई फैन्स भी इन्हें इग्नोर नहीं कर पाएंगे. रेमो डिसूजा के डायरेक्शन में बनी इस फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स एक लंबा Thumbs up का ऐड कह रहे हैं.

इतना ही नहीं ट्रेलर के सीन और डायलॉग्स पर भी खूब जोक बन रहे हैं. कोई फिल्म की तुलना 'फ्लाइंग जट्ट' से कर रहा है तो वहीं कोई कह रहा है कि फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस की सभी सीरीज को मिलाकर एक फिल्म बना दी गई है. इंटरनेट पर फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट और लॉजिक को लेकर जोक बनाए जा रहे हैं.

बता दें कि इस फिल्म में सलमान खान के साथ जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, अनिल कपूर, साकिब सलीम, बॉबी देओल और डेजी शाह अहम रोल में हैं. 'भाई' की ये फिल्म इस साल ईद के मौके पर रिलीज होने वाली है.



























IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Entertainment News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES