मनोरंजन

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
NEWS18 INDIA News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#CoronaVirus #Lockdown #IndiaGives #NarendraModi #MakeYourOwnMask #ExamResults
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मनोरंजन

रंगोली चंदेल के लिए ट्रोलर्स से भिड़ गईं सोना महापात्रा, कहा- तुम जैसों से कैरेटर सर्टिफकेट नहीं चाहिए

News18Hindi
Updated: April 17, 2020, 4:44 AM IST
रंगोली चंदेल के लिए ट्रोलर्स से भिड़ गईं सोना महापात्रा, कहा- तुम जैसों से कैरेटर सर्टिफकेट नहीं चाहिए
सोना महापात्रा

सोना महापात्रा (Sona Mahapatra) को रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) के पक्ष में उतरते ही काफी बुरी से तरह ट्रोल किया गया. सोना ने कहा था कि रंगोली का अकाउंट बंद नहीं होना चाहिए था.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 4:44 AM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई. सिंगर सोना महापात्रा (Sona Mahapatra)  को कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की बहन और प्रवक्ता रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) के समर्थन में आना काफी भारी पड़ा. ट्विटर की ओर से रंगोली चंदेल के ट्विटर हैंडल शेयर सस्पेंड करने के विरोध करने वाली सोना महापात्रा को काफी ट्रोल किया गया. हालांकि सोना महापात्रा ने इस पूरे मामले पर एक बार फिर से पलटवार किया है. उन्होंने बेहद तगड़े लहजे में कहा कि उन्हें किसी की ओर से अपने चरित्र के ऊपर सर्टिफिकेट की जरूरत नहीं है. उन्होंने ट्विटर यूजर्स को जोकर संबोध‌ित करते हुए काफी कड़े लहजे में अपनी बात रखी.

सोना महापात्रा ने लिखा, "मैंने अपनी टाइमलाइन पर गुजरते हुए देखा कि कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का अकाउंट ट्विटर ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है. मुमकिन है मैं उनकी हर बात से इत्तेफाक नहीं रखती हूं लेकिन इस वक्त मैं उनके अभिव्यक्ति के लिए उनके साथ खड़ी हूं."

इसके बाद उन्होंने कई अन्य ट्वीट कर के रंगोली की वकालत करती नजर आईं. उन्होंने लिखा "मेरे पास भी दोस्‍त और शुभचिंतक हैं. वे भी कई मसलों पर अपने विचार रखते रहते हैं. कई बार उनकी राय और मेरी राय में फर्क होता है. मैं निजी तौर पर रंगोली चंदेल के हैडल को तो फॉलो भी नहीं करती. लेकिन मुझे महसूस हो रहा है उनके हैंडल का सस्पेंड होना ठीक नहीं है."

इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अपने एक आगे के ट्वीट में लिखा, "आज हम एक लकवाग्रस्त संसार में रह रहे हैं, जिसमें एक पक्ष सुनने को राजी नहीं है. ट्विटर को अगर कार्यवाही करनी ही थी तो उसे रंगोली के उन ट्वीट को फोर्स डिलीट कराना चाहिए था जिसपर आपत्ति थी. लेकिन उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर के ट्विटर और ज्यादा नफरत को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है."














साथ ही सोना महापात्रा ने अपने ट्वीट में खुद के ऊपर कमेंट करने वाले और कंगना व रंगोली को लेकर कमेंट करने वालों को तगड़ा सबक दिया. सोना ने कहा, "सौभाग्य से मैंने कभी ऐसे घटिया लोगों के‌ ट्विटर हैंडल को कभी फॉलो नहीं किया. साथ ही मुझे ट्विटर और ट्विटर के जोकरों से कभी अपने कैरेक्टर का सर्टिफिकेट नहीं चाहिए."

यह भी पढ़ेंः मुसीबत में फंसे दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की सेवा में लगे हैं सलमान, फोन पर जान रहे हाल

इससे पहले रंगोली चंदेल की ओर से सांप्रदायिक मसलों पर फेक न्यूज फैलाने के आरोपों के मद्देनजर उनका ट्विटर हैंडल सस्पेंड कर दिया गया.

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: April 17, 2020, 4:41 AM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES

कोविड-19 डेटा सेंटर
  • 24 घंटे .हेल्पलाइन. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 घंटे . टोल फ्री नंबर. -
  • 1075
  • भारत
  • दुनिया

भारत

  • एक्टिव केस

    10,824

     

  • कुल केस

    12,759

     

  • ठीक हुए

    1,514

     

  • मृत्यु

    420

     
स्रोत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार
अपडेटेड: April 16 (05:00 PM)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर

दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    1,465,973

     

  • कुल केस

    2,151,199

    +101,311

  • ठीक हुए

    541,501

     

  • मृत्यु

    143,725

    +10,153
स्रोत: जॉन हॉपकिंस यूनिवर्सिटी, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर