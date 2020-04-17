रंगोली चंदेल के लिए ट्रोलर्स से भिड़ गईं सोना महापात्रा, कहा- तुम जैसों से कैरेटर सर्टिफकेट नहीं चाहिए



Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha ‍♀️

— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020



I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons - (1) https://t.co/A9leXKZLxk

— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020



-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

- Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

- ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5

— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020



Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more.

I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand. https://t.co/xZixSmw0Yk

— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020



When ‘Indians’ in general think that they can read some retweeted & amplified single tweet & decide the janam Patrika & character certificate of a person; a thinking & self made artist. (Cus celebrities is what those ‘Indians’ prefer but I shudder with that word ) https://t.co/mOX5e4Y89g

— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

सिंगर सोना महापात्रा (Sona Mahapatra) को कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की बहन और प्रवक्ता रंगोली चंदेल (Rangoli Chandel) के समर्थन में आना काफी भारी पड़ा. ट्विटर की ओर से रंगोली चंदेल के ट्विटर हैंडल शेयर सस्पेंड करने के विरोध करने वाली सोना महापात्रा को काफी ट्रोल किया गया. हालांकि सोना महापात्रा ने इस पूरे मामले पर एक बार फिर से पलटवार किया है. उन्होंने बेहद तगड़े लहजे में कहा कि उन्हें किसी की ओर से अपने चरित्र के ऊपर सर्टिफिकेट की जरूरत नहीं है. उन्होंने ट्विटर यूजर्स को जोकर संबोध‌ित करते हुए काफी कड़े लहजे में अपनी बात रखी.सोना महापात्रा ने लिखा, "मैंने अपनी टाइमलाइन पर गुजरते हुए देखा कि कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का अकाउंट ट्विटर ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है. मुमकिन है मैं उनकी हर बात से इत्तेफाक नहीं रखती हूं लेकिन इस वक्त मैं उनके अभिव्यक्ति के लिए उनके साथ खड़ी हूं."इसके बाद उन्होंने कई अन्य ट्वीट कर के रंगोली की वकालत करती नजर आईं. उन्होंने लिखा "मेरे पास भी दोस्‍त और शुभचिंतक हैं. वे भी कई मसलों पर अपने विचार रखते रहते हैं. कई बार उनकी राय और मेरी राय में फर्क होता है. मैं निजी तौर पर रंगोली चंदेल के हैडल को तो फॉलो भी नहीं करती. लेकिन मुझे महसूस हो रहा है उनके हैंडल का सस्पेंड होना ठीक नहीं है."इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अपने एक आगे के ट्वीट में लिखा, "आज हम एक लकवाग्रस्त संसार में रह रहे हैं, जिसमें एक पक्ष सुनने को राजी नहीं है. ट्विटर को अगर कार्यवाही करनी ही थी तो उसे रंगोली के उन ट्वीट को फोर्स डिलीट कराना चाहिए था जिसपर आपत्ति थी. लेकिन उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर के ट्विटर और ज्यादा नफरत को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है."साथ ही सोना महापात्रा ने अपने ट्वीट में खुद के ऊपर कमेंट करने वाले और कंगना व रंगोली को लेकर कमेंट करने वालों को तगड़ा सबक दिया. सोना ने कहा, "सौभाग्य से मैंने कभी ऐसे घटिया लोगों के‌ ट्विटर हैंडल को कभी फॉलो नहीं किया. साथ ही मुझे ट्विटर और ट्विटर के जोकरों से कभी अपने कैरेक्टर का सर्टिफिकेट नहीं चाहिए."इससे पहले रंगोली चंदेल की ओर से सांप्रदायिक मसलों पर फेक न्यूज फैलाने के आरोपों के मद्देनजर उनका ट्विटर हैंडल सस्पेंड कर दिया गया.