अपनी PIC पर ट्रोल हुईं सोना महापात्रा ने ट्रोलर्स को ऐसे दिया जवाब, बोलती कर दी बंद

I shared some #SonaOnTheRocks pics yesterday & many wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a different type of person, didn’t expect this from you?! “. Many sent 😍, ❤️& 🔥too! I am grateful for all categories of people writing in. The first show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman.. your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine, no apologies from me therefore. For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!! You give me strength everyday. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly or clean up pics, or make myself ‘thin’ using unnatural means or with apps. 2020 here I Come!!! I hear the music. I hear a beat. From the universe around. From within. 🎶🎶 Own your spirit. Own your journey. Own your belly. Don’t suck any of it in.. BE #nofilter #bigbelly #strechmarks #pigmentation #noshame #noworries #notouchup #photoshop #ban #photoshopfail #free #body #love #eating #sweettooth #health #wellness #today #always #sonamohapatra