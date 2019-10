सोनाक्षी सिन्हा को मोटापे के कारण मिले भद्दे कमेंट, वीडियो में दिखाया गुस्सा

Loading...



For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended. But on the next episode of @myntrafashionsuperstar I asked the contestants to take to social media to talk about something close to their heart, and I want to lead by example. Is there something you’ve held back for far too long? Share your #BiggerThanThem story with me and start the conversation! You will not be pushed around because you too are #BiggerThanThem! #MyntraFashionSuperstar #SelfLove #BodyPositive #SayNoToBodyShaming