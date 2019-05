Loading...



View this post on Instagram



It’s surreal how one can forge a bond when they least expect it. A chance encounter with @tomoarakawa at a salon in NYC, has led to this amazing friendship. Honestly, I’m in awe of the way he works his magic every time he picks a pair of scissors. I’m so glad he came down to India on his break and agreed to do my makeover right here at @kromakaysalon. Thanks to Tomo’s genius coupled with my friend @kantamotwani’s expertise, I enjoyed an afternoon of pampering and walked out with an amazing new hair cut😊😘