जरा गौर से देखिए अलग है सोनम कपूर का मंगलसूत्र, ये है इसकी खासियत
सोनम के कपड़े, गहने और उनका स्टाइल चर्चा में रहा. अब इन सबको भूल जाइए क्योंकि उनके मंगलसूत्र को लेकर एक ऐसी अपडेट आई है कि शायद अब मंगलसूत्र का डिजाइन ही बदल जाए.
डीएनए में छपी खबर की मानें तो सोनम कपूर ने अपना मंगलसूत्र खासतौर पर डिजाइन करवाया था. इसकी खासियत ये है कि इसमें सोनम और आनंद की राशी के चिह्न हैं. सोनम कपूर की ये सोच इस मंगलसूत्र को डिफ्रेंट के साथ-साथ एक स्टाइलिश लुक दे रही है.
अपने अलग अंदाज से खबरों में रहने वाली सोनम कपूर फिलहाल कान्स में जलवे बिखेर रही हैं. फिलहाल उनकी पोलका डॉट्स वाली ड्रेस सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है. सोनम ने इसकी तस्वीरें अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर कीं. स्कार्फ के साथ उनके ये लुक काफी रेट्रो वाली फीलिंग दे रहा है. इसके अलावा रेड कार्पेट पर पहली अपीयरेंस उन्होंने राल्फ एंड रूसो के डिजाइनर लहंगे में दी. ऑफ व्हाइट कलर का ये लहंगा सोनम की शादी की याद ताजा कर रहा है. क्योंकि शादी में भी उन्होंने हल्के रंगों पर ज्यादा फोकस किया था. केवल उनकी शादी का जोड़ा ही लाल रंग में था.
Congratulations on your wedding @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja A mangalsutra is a sacred necklace that a groom ties around a brides neck in an Indian wedding ceremony. This one was especially designed by the bride (@sonamkapoor) herself and executed by us. It has symbols of both their star signs. Hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right) these are complimented by a Solitaire in the centre. #sonamkishaadi #everydayphenomenal #sonamkapoor #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamkapoorjewellery #anandahuja #sonamanand #anandsonam #mangalsutra #indianwedding #tradition #congratulations #bestwishes #veerediwedding
All the stars are out tonight ✨ In Ralph & Russo #cannes2018 #lorealparisindia #lorealcannes #lorealskin #lorealmakeup @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin Outfit: @ralphandrusso Earrings: @chopard Parandi: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @rheakapoor and @thedeepkailey Assistants: @chandiniw @lydie_harrison Make up: @namratasoni Hair: @stephanelancien 📸: @thehouseofpixels
