People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.

I’m so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything. ❤️ https://t.co/lgedwh7Adt

Ram Ram ji Twitter don’t argue with Brainless Sonam She makes Rahul Gandhi sound intelligent In her marriages the crackers didn’t frighten the animals just like in Priyanka’s wedding the smoke didn’t cause Air pollution Both are such FEMINISTS #PayalRohatgi https://t.co/QMotuTC4BO

Every time when there's crackers Sonam Kapoor : pic.twitter.com/bk67Okwtzp

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja : The pics surfacing with firecrackers during my wedding is true but i was against bursting. I told not to burst them but my driver abdul brought them with love and he insisted. He also looked after the dogs and cats by offering namaaz

Usska bhout bada hai

DIL pic.twitter.com/DI7kOrdO8J



Awww...So much concern for animals..!! What happened during the video below? pic.twitter.com/AmpprQ8oX2

Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.

Mark Twain

सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) यूं तो अक्‍सर सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर सुर्खियों में रहती हैं, लेकिन सोमवार को अपने एक ट्वीट के चलते सोनम ऐसे सुर्खियों में आईं कि टॉप ट्रेंड में शामिल हो गईं. रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) की अपील के बाद देशभर में दीप जलाए गए. लेकिन कई जगह यह देखने में आया कि लोगों ने पटाखे भी जलाए और आतिशबाजी भी की. इन दिनों दिल्‍ली में अपने ससुराल में रह रही सोनम ने इसी का विरोध करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया और इस आतिशबाजी से कुत्तों और जानवरों को होने वाली तकलीफ पर लिखा. इसी के बाद लोगों ने सोनम को ट्रोल (Sonam Kapoor Trolled) करना शुरू कर दिया.सोनम ने रविवार को रात 9.15 पर ट्वीट किया, 'लोग पटाखे जला रहे हैं. आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दूं कुत्ते डर रहे हैं. क्‍या लोगों को लग रहा है कि आज दिवाली है ? मैं बहुत कन्‍फ्यूज हूं.' अपने इस एक ट्वीट के 2 मिन‍ट बाद सोनम ने एक और ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'अभी तक पूरी तरह शांति और सन्नाटा था, लेकिन अब पक्षी और कुत्ते घबरा रहे हैं क्‍योंकि साउथ दिल्‍ली के कुछ मूर्खों ने तय किया कि वो आज पटाखे फोड़ेंगे.'अपने इन ट्वीट्स के बाद सोनम सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गईं. कई लोगों ने सोनम को अपनी शादी के दौरान पटाखे जलाने से लेकर हर वो इवेंट याद द‍िला द‍िया जहां पटाखे जलाए गए. यहां तक की सोनम और उनके पिता अन‍िल कपूर की कुछ तस्‍वीरें खूब वायरल हो रही हैं, जिनमें वह पटाखों की पूरी एक लंबी लड़ी जलाते हुए दिख रहे हैं.इसके साथ ही एक वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें सोनम के पिता पटाखे और अनार जला रहे हैं और सोनम वहां खड़ी हुई नजर आ रही हैं. हालांकि सोनम ने ऐसे कुछ ट्रोल्‍स को जवाब भी दिया लेकिन आखिर में सोनम ने मार्क ट्विन का एक कोट ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'मूर्खों से कभी बहस मत करो, वह तुम्‍हें नीचे गिरा कर अपने स्‍तर तक ले जाएंगे और फिर अपने अनुभव से तुम्‍हें हरा देंगे.'सोनम के इस ट्वीट के बाद मार्क ट्विन भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा. ये पहला मौका नहीं है जब सोनम इस तरह के विवाद में फंसी हैं. पिछले महीने सोनम कपूर ने कोरोना वायरस टेस्‍ट में पॉजेटिव पाई गईं सिंगर कनिका कपूर के सपोर्ट में भी एक ट्वीट किया था, जिसके बाद वह खूब ट्रोलिंग का शिकार हुई थीं.