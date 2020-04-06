सोनम कपूर ने पटाखे जलाने वालों को कहा 'मूर्ख', लोगों ने दिखाया दिवाली मनाते अनिल कपूर का Video
सोनम कपूर ने सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया.
सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) इन दिनों अपने ससुराल दिल्ली में हैं और रविवार की रात को पटाखे फोड़ने वाले कुछ लोगों पर वह भड़क गईं. यही गुस्सा दिखाते हुए सोनम ने ट्वीट शेयर किया और अब वह खुद ही जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
सोनम ने रविवार को रात 9.15 पर ट्वीट किया, 'लोग पटाखे जला रहे हैं. आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दूं कुत्ते डर रहे हैं. क्या लोगों को लग रहा है कि आज दिवाली है ? मैं बहुत कन्फ्यूज हूं.' अपने इस एक ट्वीट के 2 मिनट बाद सोनम ने एक और ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'अभी तक पूरी तरह शांति और सन्नाटा था, लेकिन अब पक्षी और कुत्ते घबरा रहे हैं क्योंकि साउथ दिल्ली के कुछ मूर्खों ने तय किया कि वो आज पटाखे फोड़ेंगे.'
People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
अपने इन ट्वीट्स के बाद सोनम सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गईं. कई लोगों ने सोनम को अपनी शादी के दौरान पटाखे जलाने से लेकर हर वो इवेंट याद दिला दिया जहां पटाखे जलाए गए. यहां तक की सोनम और उनके पिता अनिल कपूर की कुछ तस्वीरें खूब वायरल हो रही हैं, जिनमें वह पटाखों की पूरी एक लंबी लड़ी जलाते हुए दिख रहे हैं.
I’m so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything. ❤️ https://t.co/lgedwh7Adt
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020
Ram Ram ji Twitter don’t argue with Brainless Sonam She makes Rahul Gandhi sound intelligent In her marriages the crackers didn’t frighten the animals just like in Priyanka’s wedding the smoke didn’t cause Air pollution Both are such FEMINISTS #PayalRohatgi https://t.co/QMotuTC4BO
— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) April 6, 2020
Every time when there's crackers Sonam Kapoor : pic.twitter.com/bk67Okwtzp
— Captain America (@CaptainIndia26) April 6, 2020
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja : The pics surfacing with firecrackers during my wedding is true but i was against bursting. I told not to burst them but my driver abdul brought them with love and he insisted. He also looked after the dogs and cats by offering namaaz
Usska bhout bada hai
DIL pic.twitter.com/DI7kOrdO8J
— Vinit Shinde (@iamvinitshinde) April 6, 2020
Awww...So much concern for animals..!! What happened during the video below? pic.twitter.com/AmpprQ8oX2
— Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) April 5, 2020
इसके साथ ही एक वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें सोनम के पिता पटाखे और अनार जला रहे हैं और सोनम वहां खड़ी हुई नजर आ रही हैं. हालांकि सोनम ने ऐसे कुछ ट्रोल्स को जवाब भी दिया लेकिन आखिर में सोनम ने मार्क ट्विन का एक कोट ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'मूर्खों से कभी बहस मत करो, वह तुम्हें नीचे गिरा कर अपने स्तर तक ले जाएंगे और फिर अपने अनुभव से तुम्हें हरा देंगे.'
Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.
Mark Twain
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020
सोनम के इस ट्वीट के बाद मार्क ट्विन भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा. ये पहला मौका नहीं है जब सोनम इस तरह के विवाद में फंसी हैं. पिछले महीने सोनम कपूर ने कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट में पॉजेटिव पाई गईं सिंगर कनिका कपूर के सपोर्ट में भी एक ट्वीट किया था, जिसके बाद वह खूब ट्रोलिंग का शिकार हुई थीं.
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.