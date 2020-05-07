16 साल के सोनू निगम ने स्टेज पर गाया था Mahabharat का टाइटल सॉन्ग! अब वायरल हुआ वीडियो



Here is a performance from Natraj Awards ceremony held at Talkatora Indore Stadium in January, 1989. From being a child artist on stage since 1977 to this in Jan 1989 when I had just emerged as an adolescent in the Delhi music scenario and had started making waves as a proper male singer, those were life changing days. You can see Mr. Anu Malik ji and Mr. Shabbir Kumar ji standing at the back. Just 6 months before this program, I had won my second biggest competition at Yaadgar E Rafi society in Siri fort where I had sung 'Chal Ud Jaa Re Panchi' and then after 2 months in September, 1988, there was a night in the name of Shankar Jaikishan where I had sung 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane Vaale ' which was a massive hit. That is the song that I'm singing here again on popular demand. This was my 2nd time rendition of 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane vaale ' after the Shankar Jaikishan night rendition of September, 1988. The program was organised by Ambassador Cultural Society. Courtesy : Mr. Amarjit Singh Kohli and Mr. Prem Bhatia