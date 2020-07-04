सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार ने जारी किया बयान, कहा- ऐसी हरकत मत कीजिए



Statement FROM SUSHANT SINGH's family Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has termed as fake a Twitter account in his name, tweeting posts about investigation into his late actor son’s death. He has outrightly denied existence of any such account and urged those behind such things not to create confusion in the minds of public. The actor’s family has said that it is yet to come to terms with the loss and has so far put out only public statement on the late actor’s “tehrvi” on June 27 on completion of mourning period of 13 days, family sources told PTI on Saturday. The family has not given any media interviews or social media feeds and has given only one statement so far. To honour his memory and legacy, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna-based family had on June 27 decided to set up a foundation in the memory of the late actor to support young talents in areas close to his heart-cinema, science and sports. Rajput’s family for whom he was its “pride and inspiration”, has also decided to turn his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar into a memorial, where his personal memorabilia and belongings will be put for his fans and admirers, like his telescope, one of the actor’s prized possession. The actor’s family, who used to fondly call him Gulshan, also intends to maintain his social media accounts as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. #SushantSinghRajput