सुशांत की बहन नीतू ने रक्षाबंधन पर किया बेहद भावुक पोस्ट, लिखा- थाली सजाकर बैठी हूं गुलशन...

Imagine today one guy who will get the maximum number of rakhis and that is Sushant. yes! Even I have never seen so much dedication and love shown by fans for any celebrity this way. Sushant bro you must have done such good that you are getting so much true love from your fans and supporters. Respect👍 A beautiful letter posted by his sister Nitu Sungh #Sushantsinghrajput ❤