सुशांत की मौत पर रूपा गांगुली ने फिर उठाए सवाल, बोलीं- 'ये हमें सोने नहीं दे रहे'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस पर बोलीं रूपा गांगुली (Photo Grab-Roopa Ganguly/Twitter)

रूपा गांगुली ने एक के बाद कई ट्वीट कर सुशांत की मौत पर कई सवाल खड़े किए. इन सवालों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार फिर से सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस के लिए सीबीआई जांच की मांग तेज हो चली है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
मुंबई. बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) के निधन को एक महीना होने को है, लेकिन सुशांत की मौत के लेकर उठ रहे सवाल थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं. सुशांत की मौत के बाद न सिर्फ उनका परिवार बल्कि उनके फैंस और कलाकार भी गमगीन हैं. 'महाभारत' में द्रौपदी का किरदार निभाने वाली रूपा गांगुली (Roopa Ganguly) लगातार इस मामले में सीबीआई (CBI) जांच की मांग कर रही हैं. उनके साथ बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) के कई अन्य कलाकार और उनके फैंस भी लगातार इस मामले पर सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं. इस मामले पर एक बार फिर से रूपा गांगुली ने सुशांत के लेकर ट्विटर पर एक के बाद एक कई सवाल किए हैं.

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने आत्महत्या की या उनका मर्डर हुआ. इस गुत्थी को पुलिस सुलझाने की कोशिश कर रही है. इस मामले पर अब तक पुलिस ने 32 से ज्यादा लोगों से पूछताछ कर ली हैं. रूपा गांगुली (Roopa Ganguly) ने सुशांत की मौत पर सवाल उठाते हुए सीबीआई जांच की मांग की थी. अब एक बार फिर से उन्होंने ट्विटर कुछ ऐसे सवालों को उठाया, जिसने फिर लोगों को चकित कर दिया है.





उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- एक चीज जो ज्यादातर लोगों को हजम नहीं हो रही कि कोई इतना डेडिकेटेड एक्टर अपनी जिंदगी को इतनी आसानी सें खत्म कैसे कर सकता है? इस सवाल का जवाब अब भी अधूरा है. उन्होंने आगे लिखा- मैं सुशांत का फैन हूं. #CBIforsushant #SushantSinghRajput #RoopaGanguly



एक दूसरा ट्वीट करते हुए रूपा ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया एक दिलचस्प जगह है, जहां कोई भी जानकारी बहुत ही आसानी तक पहुंच सकती है. मुझे भी बहुत सारी जानकारियां मिली हैं. खासकर ये सच्चे फैन्स मेरी तरह ही इन सवालों पर रिऐक्ट कर रहे हैं, जो अब तक अनसुलझे ही हैं.' इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने फिर कहा मैं सुशांत का फैन हूं. #CBIforsushant #SushantSinghRajput



एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा- उनका सपना और उनकी महत्वाकांक्षाएं भी वही थीं जैसा कि बेहतर बनने के लिए हर भारतीय मेहनत करता है. क्या हमें ऐसे सपने देखने की हिम्मत नहीं करनी चाहिए या अपने बच्चों को नहीं देखने देना चाहिए इस डर से कि किसी अनजान ताकतों के बीच फंस न जाए? इस सच को बाहर लाना जरूरी है. #CBIforsushant #SushantSinghRajput

















रूपा गांगुली ने एक के बाद करीब 30 से ज्यादा ट्वीट कर सुशांत की मौत पर कई सवाल खड़े किए. इन सवालों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार फिर से सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस के लि सीबीआई जांच की मांग तेज हो चली है.

इस केस के लिए पुलिस की तीन स्पेशल टीम्स बनाई गई हैं. अब तक सुशांत के घरवालों, रिश्तेदारों, डॉक्टर, करीबी दोस्त जैसे लोगों से पूछताछ की जा चुकी है. कई लोगों से तो पुलिस ने 9-10 घंटों तक पूछताछ की थी, हालांकि अभी इस मामले में कुछ खास जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है.
