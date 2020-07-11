सुशांत की मौत पर रूपा गांगुली ने फिर उठाए सवाल, बोलीं- 'ये हमें सोने नहीं दे रहे'



One thing that is not adding up for most people was how could an #dedicated actor of his calibre quit life so easily#questions still go #unansweredI am a #sushant #fan #cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput #RoopaGanguly

Social media is an interesting space where one can access so much information.

I am also finding a lot of information , especially how #true #fans are still reacting in similar ways as I about questions that are perhaps unresolved

I am a #sushant #fan #cbiforsushant

His dreams and aspirations are that of every Indian-to work hard,to get better and better . Shall we not dare to dream or let our children dream as they will be struck down by apparently invisible forces? The truth needs to be revealed #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput

"Nepotism is based on favoritism granted to relatives in various fields..." Is it really good enough to break someone with the eye into the future? Can it really effect someone with the eyes on the stars in the sky? #cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput #RoopaGanguly

I would not personally agree with the idea of putting out hurtful or hateful words or actions that are #demeaning, like #Trolls . I hate it as much as I hate #fakenews or #paidnews

I am a #sushant #fan #truth will be revealed#cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput #RoopaGanguly

#Bollywood is not just of https://t.co/1jf5xIFOkJ's our nation's pride.

If we fellow professionals in the industry come forward for a #CBI #investigation then the faster we can clear the air about something that is dear and #precious to #us all #cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput

Are we even close to any probability of finding the previously existing chair or a stooll which perhaps was quintessential for hanging?

I am a #sushant #fan#cbiforsushant #SushanthSinghRajput @CMOMaharashtra @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/XG06yoMDcl

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) के निधन को एक महीना होने को है, लेकिन सुशांत की मौत के लेकर उठ रहे सवाल थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं. सुशांत की मौत के बाद न सिर्फ उनका परिवार बल्कि उनके फैंस और कलाकार भी गमगीन हैं. 'महाभारत' में द्रौपदी का किरदार निभाने वाली रूपा गांगुली (Roopa Ganguly) लगातार इस मामले में सीबीआई (CBI) जांच की मांग कर रही हैं. उनके साथ बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) के कई अन्य कलाकार और उनके फैंस भी लगातार इस मामले पर सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं. इस मामले पर एक बार फिर से रूपा गांगुली ने सुशांत के लेकर ट्विटर पर एक के बाद एक कई सवाल किए हैं.सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने आत्महत्या की या उनका मर्डर हुआ. इस गुत्थी को पुलिस सुलझाने की कोशिश कर रही है. इस मामले पर अब तक पुलिस ने 32 से ज्यादा लोगों से पूछताछ कर ली हैं. रूपा गांगुली (Roopa Ganguly) ने सुशांत की मौत पर सवाल उठाते हुए सीबीआई जांच की मांग की थी. अब एक बार फिर से उन्होंने ट्विटर कुछ ऐसे सवालों को उठाया, जिसने फिर लोगों को चकित कर दिया है.उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- एक चीज जो ज्यादातर लोगों को हजम नहीं हो रही कि कोई इतना डेडिकेटेड एक्टर अपनी जिंदगी को इतनी आसानी सें खत्म कैसे कर सकता है? इस सवाल का जवाब अब भी अधूरा है. उन्होंने आगे लिखा- मैं सुशांत का फैन हूं. #CBIforsushant #SushantSinghRajput #RoopaGangulyएक दूसरा ट्वीट करते हुए रूपा ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया एक दिलचस्प जगह है, जहां कोई भी जानकारी बहुत ही आसानी तक पहुंच सकती है. मुझे भी बहुत सारी जानकारियां मिली हैं. खासकर ये सच्चे फैन्स मेरी तरह ही इन सवालों पर रिऐक्ट कर रहे हैं, जो अब तक अनसुलझे ही हैं.' इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने फिर कहा मैं सुशांत का फैन हूं. #CBIforsushant #SushantSinghRajputएक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा- उनका सपना और उनकी महत्वाकांक्षाएं भी वही थीं जैसा कि बेहतर बनने के लिए हर भारतीय मेहनत करता है. क्या हमें ऐसे सपने देखने की हिम्मत नहीं करनी चाहिए या अपने बच्चों को नहीं देखने देना चाहिए इस डर से कि किसी अनजान ताकतों के बीच फंस न जाए? इस सच को बाहर लाना जरूरी है. #CBIforsushant #SushantSinghRajputरूपा गांगुली ने एक के बाद करीब 30 से ज्यादा ट्वीट कर सुशांत की मौत पर कई सवाल खड़े किए. इन सवालों के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक बार फिर से सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस के लि सीबीआई जांच की मांग तेज हो चली है.इस केस के लिए पुलिस की तीन स्पेशल टीम्स बनाई गई हैं. अब तक सुशांत के घरवालों, रिश्तेदारों, डॉक्टर, करीबी दोस्त जैसे लोगों से पूछताछ की जा चुकी है. कई लोगों से तो पुलिस ने 9-10 घंटों तक पूछताछ की थी, हालांकि अभी इस मामले में कुछ खास जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है.